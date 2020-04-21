The warehouse driver fell asleep and hit the shelves that sent the stock crashing into the floor

THIS is when a warehouse worker crashes into a shelf while sleeping, sending destroyed stock.

The worker, who wore a face mask, sent all the items that fell to the floor when he got out of the way at the last second.

This is when the worker is sleeping while driving a cargo vehicle

This is when the man hit the shelf, woke him up

The video – which is believed to have been filmed last week – begins with a man driving a cargo vehicle with his head slumped.

He began to turn toward the stack of shelves and as soon as he crashed into it, the collision snapped awake.

The worker looked up and saw things began to fall before he left quickly.

The boxes have a domino effect on the remaining shelves when they fall into a pile of rubble.

When he jumped out of the way he was partially exposed to debris.

It is not known whether the man suffered injuries due to the incident.

It is unclear where this video came from but has appeared on Russian media sites and many who saw it quickly commented.

One wrote: “And that’s what happened to toilet paper supplies”.

Another added: “He was lucky to get up at all.”

Work can get out of the way at the last minute

Large piles of objects tumbled from the shelves, leaving debris everywhere