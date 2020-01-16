The Waratahs are number 10 in this super rugby season

Kurtley Beale: 156 super rugby games

Given that the Waratah’s first opponents have won the last three Super Rugby titles, Beale is the favorite to be ranked eighth on February 1st.

Beale hasn’t played number 10 for the Waratahs since a three-game stint at the start of the 2016 season. At the test level, he was seen there three times in 2018, but mostly worked as a central defender or central defender.

Stones and diamonds: Kurtley Beale went up and down in 2019.Credit: AAP

The position is certainly not foreign to Beale and he regularly shows up at the first recipient anyway.

The experience in this Waratahs team cannot be underestimated. If you’ve already started in big games, play Beale for the first round.

“We have Will and Mack there who are aspiring and we have ‘KB’ who can fill a hole there,” Penney said of the fifth role late last year.

Had the Waratahs not signed Jack Maddocks in the past few weeks, Beale might have needed the fullback, but it seems that # 10 plays a more important role in getting it right.

There are other questions. Does Beale really fit in fifth place? And if he won’t play for the Wallabies there, shouldn’t he be in the right position in Super Rugby?

Beale trained in places 10, 12 and 12 this season – an indication that nothing is set in stone.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a crack there early to help me and Mack,” said Harrison. “Kurtley is the type of player who can play anywhere. , , he has this natural ability to play ball. “

And while Karmichael Hunt is the favorite playing inside center, Harrison’s comment may not.

“I love to play with ‘KB’. He relieves me of a lot of pressure when he plays outside of me because he is so well organized and it’s like having a second ball player. “

Mack Mason: Six Super Rugby Games

The 23-year-old had to stay behind Foley for three seasons.

There was a surprise debut against the Crusaders in 2017 when Foley was banned, but it was last year’s defeat against the Sunwolves that focused on Mason’s references.

Mack Mason threw a pass against the Sunwolves last year. Credit: AAP

The youngster had a bad game, and the mistakes were made worse by an attempt to intercept. Talk about a steep learning curve.

“I was a bit tired at the 60 minute mark and made mistakes after mistakes,” said Mason. “I was hung up to dry a little and that was my accomplishment.”

Mason was dumped from the side and only played in the last game of the year against the Highlanders with a nasty 49:12 defeat when Foley was rested.

He admits that he had problems after playing the Sunwolves. At the end of the season, Foley Mason switched on a WhatsApp message.

“Now it’s your team,” Foley wrote. “Good luck for the future, own it and keep building on what you’ve already created.”

There is no doubt that Mason is a good football player, but the jury is still unsure if he can do it at Super Rugby level. He is an excellent organizer, his time in the rugby league has served him well, and according to Harrison, his decision is “top notch”.

“This year is definitely a different year and a small new beginning,” said Mason.

When asked if he hoped 2020 would be his year, Mason replied, “I very much hope so.” He will face the Highlanders in court on Friday.

Will Harrison: Uncapped in Super Rugby

Then there is Harrison, the 20-year-old who participated in the U20 World Championship for the junior wallabies last year.

Many clever judges believe that Harrison is the future of the Waratahs. He is fast, a strong defender and the only kicker with his left foot in the squad.

Will Harrison coached the Australian Under-20 team in Sydney last year. Credit: Janie Barrett

But is he ready to deal with the pressure and strain of Super Rugby when he goes deep?

“100 percent,” says Harrison. “I learned a lot. It’s been a great year for me to learn and I trust in my skills that I can develop. “

If Beale doesn’t get the keys to the first game, Harrison and Mason will push each other’s necks down, but the younger of the two is equally ambitious and realistic.

“Mack deserves a crack,” said Harrison. “I am not really excited. I would love to be on the plane to New Zealand and play the Crusaders, but if I am not there I will take the feedback and continue to work hard and strive for this No. 10 spot.”

Jack Maddocks: 35 super rugby games

The longer break in the group is the signing of the Melbourne team. While he has never started a Super Rugby game in 10th place, there have been some rumors a few years ago that Maddocks will turn into a five-eighth game. He has the skills and temperament to do this, but is likely to appear in the back row elsewhere. The man could be injured by Beale and Maddocks, a wallaby with seven tests.

“When he had his first session the other day, you knew he was a good buy for the team,” said Harrison of Maddocks. “He’s electric, very fast, and a ball player. He also played a little ten when he grew up.”

Jack Maddocks signed late for the Waratahs. Photo credit: James Alcock

The other one to keep an eye on is Randwick’s other playmaker, Ben Donaldson, who was also a member of last year’s U20 national team.

“He trained down the house,” said Harrison. “He is one of those natural soccer players and very instinctive. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets minutes this year.”

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

