The war is looming as a huge threat for Circus which offers another real spectacle

A turbocharged filly will observe a mighty foal that will pick up in a famous color scheme in one of the many mouthwatering confrontations at Tuesday's New Years Eve meeting in Gosford.

Circus, the three-year-old daughter of former champion Lonhro who went down in the middle to win as a hot favorite in Newcastle, comes out for her second start in a class 1 handicap over 1000m, and no coach hit at a faster pace with younger horses in 2019 than Mark Newnham.

Trainer Mark Newham.Credit:AAP

But this is a small acid test. Drawn right next door, the Snowden stable brings back three-year-old Warfare after a great ordeal with Nash Rawiller for the first time. The son of Spirit Of Boom, slightly raced, who beat a maiden intelligent field on this track in June, is the only foal in the field, conceding 2.5 kg to Circus.

It's hard to see anything else win, although completing a trio of promising three-year-olds, Hawkesbury filly Islands is also taking over a neat trial for the Brad Widdup shipyard, drawn inside with flashing lights that come off.