The wanted man seemed to flee the hospital, the London agent tells of his abuse

The London police officer, Travis Buckle, leaves the London Courthouse during a pause in his trial for physical abuse with injury in the February 10, 2019, Dale Delany arrest injury. Photo shot in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

A London police officer charged with attacking a patient during a first aid arrest testified on Wednesday that he believed that the wanted man was trying to flee the hospital.

Const. Travis Buckle, 26, took the position on the last day of his three-day trial on charges of mistreatment that caused physical injury in the February 10, 2019, arrest of Dale Delany.

Another officer called Buckle to Victoria Hospital, where two men had brought Delany, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, to the first aid room after he found him bloody on the sidewalk.

After checking the police database for information about Delany and viewing his mugshot, Buckle arrived at the hospital to see Delany, then 54, from a washroom, he testified.

“In that circumstance, there was no need to hurry the arrest,” he said, noting that he had made eye contact with Delany.

Dr. Andrew Jones warned that Delany had to be arrested on a warrant after he was medically acquitted, and said he had been kept out of sight not to cause an alarm.

But when Jones left Delany unattended to get medical supplies, the patient left, zipped up his coat collar, and pulled it around his face, Buckle told the court.

NOON NEWS ROUNDUP

Have you signed up for our daily newsletter, packed with news, photos and surprises? Click here to get it in your email inbox every day during lunch.

“He certainly runs for a purpose… He seems to know exactly where he is going,” Buckle said. “Based on his behavior… I believed Mr. Delany tried to flee the emergency room to avoid officers out there. . “

Buckle said he was approaching Delany, touching his left arm and telling him that he was arrested.

“Mr. Delany just keeps walking as if I didn’t say anything to him,” the officer said.

Buckle said that he pulled Delany’s arm behind his back and handcuffed him, and the patient told him to give his other arm. “Mr. Delany is actively resisting me,” he said.

Buckle gestured with his hands and arms to repeat the fight in court, and explained that Delany pulled his arm away and tried to look at him, and asked the officer to bring Delany to the ground.

“There had to be an escalation because we can’t keep turning in a circle,” Buckle said, noting that he feared that Delany would use the handcuff on his wrist as a weapon.

Buckle said he had excluded the use of pepper spray because he was indoors with people in the neighborhood, and beating Delany was not necessary, so he chose to ground him.

“Mr. Delany hit the ground with a considerable amount of force. I immediately recognized that he was unconscious based on the arm I had my grip on, had now become limp,” Buckle said, adding that he removed the handcuffs.

A nurse who witnessed takedown testified on Tuesday that she feared the effect of “bone cracking” had killed Delany, who had sustained several fractures in his face and several broken teeth.

Delany will not testify because he cannot be found, the court told.

During cross-examination, Crown adviser Jason Nicol or Buckle asked the surface on which he is on, before considering anyone on the ground.

Buckle replied that he didn’t.

“So you don’t think grounding someone in a bed is the same as grounding someone in asphalt?” Nicol asked.

“If (earthing) is my last option, it doesn’t matter what surface we are on,” Buckle said.

Nicol also asked why Buckle did not tell Delany that he was arrested on an outstanding order, as required by law.

Buckle said he was going to tell Delany the reason for his arrest, but had no chance before the two got confused.

Buckle has been an officer for five years and has been in charge of administrative duties since March 26, 2019, since the Ontario Police Watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The process continues this afternoon.

dcarruthers@postmedia.com

Related