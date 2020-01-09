The Wallbox Quasar can charge your electric Vechile or use it to power your home

Loading...

A number of companies have experimented with bidirectional charging, but Wallbox is generalizing it thanks to their Quasar charger which was presented at CES.

Marketed as the “first two-way EV charger in the world for the home,” the device will not only charge electric vehicles, but also draw power from them. This energy can then be reinjected into the electrical network or used to power your home.

This makes the charger quite attractive since you could use your electric vehicle to power your home in an emergency. The charger could also be profitable because it allows energy companies to take power from your electric vehicle when demand is high. These companies would then pay you, just as they pay homeowners to get electricity from solar panels.

While two-way charging isn’t new, Wallbox says these chargers were large, designed for fleets, and cost three times more than a standard charger. To solve these problems, the company’s engineers have developed a consumer-oriented model that is stylish, very efficient, and available at a “significantly lower price.”

The company wasn’t ready to say how much it will cost, but a mobile app makes it easy for homeowners to manage their energy use. The application will also allow users to set limits on the amount of energy that can be taken from their electric vehicle, so that drivers do not have to worry about finding their battery completely discharged.

On the technology side, the charger can be equipped with an optional facial recognition technology. This allows owners to give their friends and neighbors access to the charger, if it is mounted outside.

The company hasn’t gone into too much detail, but Engadget reports that the Quasar is a level 2 charger compatible with type 1 and CHAdeMO connectors. It’s a bonus, but the publication says the only models that support bidirectional charging are the Nissan Leaf and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

