On Thursday night, a very confused driver drove his Honda Accord sedan down a narrow but navigable lane towards the Pulaski Bridge in New York. connecting Brooklyn and Queens. However, as the driver approached the center of the bridge, the lane began to narrow more. "Better speed up to do it," he probably thought to himself.

Hammer while the mirrors fold on both sides of the car. "Jesus Christ, our infrastructure in this city is seriously screwed," continued his line of thinking. "My Honda Accord isn't even that wide!" And that was when the fender folded, the sidewall of the tire was nailed to the wall and the alloy wheels were shattered.

Well, our protagonist has really intervened now, huh? That narrow lane was actually the protected section of the bridge dedicated to pedestrians. It wasn't for cars at all!

With the car fully fitted to the bridge, the driver was forced to wait for emergency services to arrive. As you can see in the video above, the car had to wrinkle even more with hydraulic rams and use the jaws of life in reverse. The car became a few centimeters narrower than it had been to free him from his situation. Then, a crane backed as close as possible to the minted car and released it.

It is fair to say that this Ninth Generation Agreement is a little more beaten than it was before this bridge event, but fortunately no human was damaged in this hollow head attempt.

Maybe next time the driver should buy something narrower, like an Austin-Healey Sprite, if they want to cross the bridge in the pedestrian lane. Or, like, take the lanes for cars.

