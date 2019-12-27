"The Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun supports Andrew Yang

Loading...

We are 38 days ahead of the Iowa Caucus, the first opportunity for voters to think about the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. As the Democrat shrinks, it is still relatively large and the candidates themselves are diligent in voting for votes, collecting money, and collecting notes. Kamala Harris, who left the Hollywood club a few weeks ago, led all the candidates, followed by Pete Butigieg, who received support from Larry David, Seth Macfarlane and Ellen Degeneres, among others.

Cory Booker has the support of Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg; Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds support Elizabeth Warren; Tom Hanks raised a few dollars for Joe Biden; and Shailene Woodley and Susan Sarandon, among others, support Bernie Sanders (I should note that several celebrities – such as Bradley Whitford, Ben Affleck and Alyssa Milano – donated several thousand dollars to several candidates).

Andrew Yang – who lags behind in most polls but has qualified for every debate – doesn't have quite as many endorsements as the rest of the field, but his endorsements for celebrities are remarkable. Last week Donald Glover participated in Andrew Yang's campaign as a consultant and tossed a large fundraiser for the candidate. Other celebrities of the former technology entrepreneur include Nicolas Cage, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and Weezers Rivers Cuomo.

One of the most popular former cast members of The Walking Dead also joined the series this week. Steven Yeun, who immigrated to Troy, Michigan with his family from South Korea as a child, supported Yang after meeting and talking to him several times.

"I haven't seen a traditional politician," said Yeun in a statement emailed to Newsweek. “I have seen a real person who is authentic and sincerely cares for everyday people and our country. I think he faces the challenge of a new world and he thinks in a unique way about the future and the life that we will leave to our children and future generations. "

Andrew Yang, who signed Universal Basic Income, welcomes Yang's support and says that he and his wife are big fans of The Walking Dead. Yang also said he was "thrilled and honored that Steven has become part of the ever-growing Yang Gang."

