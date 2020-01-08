Loading...

Show boss Scott M Gimple has announced new information about the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off films.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gimple revealed that the films that will revolve around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes will pose new challenges to the popular character.

He said: “We will continue to tell Rick’s story and we will discover so much of the world through this story.

“Rick is challenged in a number of ways that, in a way, everything he’s been through has prepared him for. It’s a much bigger world than the one he worked in, and it was a challenge in and of itself.

“Now things are stepping up, and just as we go to the movies – and they’re the films with the right, reasonably wide screen – we’re going to fill that screen with a brand new world.”

As can be expected with the transition to the big screen, the scope and budget will be larger than for the show, and Gimple also claims that switching to film enables exploration of new directions.

He added: “Television is like a boom, we are done. Movies, calibrating an hour and a half, two hours is not a joke and it was a lot of fun, but it is a real challenge and we take it very much for the fans serious.

“We really want to give them something special, something that is worth their trip to the cinema. We try to be very conscious and to deliver something new. “

This is more or less the first word we’ve had in the trilogy since it was first announced in late 2018, and a date for its release has not yet been announced.

A spin-off series, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, will be released on Amazon Prime Video this spring.