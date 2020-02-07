The Wakefield Hospice is looking for volunteers to help form a huge hug around their building

The Wakefield Hospice is looking for volunteers to help create a huge hug around their building this weekend.

The hospice estimates that as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations, they will need 250 people to form a circle around the building.

No donations or donations are required and volunteers of all ages are invited to participate.

A spokesman for the hospice said, “While we ask people to notify us, they can just show up at 10am to be part of it. We hope we can do that in 30 minutes to an hour since we have to do that drone view, positioning of people etc. before we get the final shot.

“As part of that, we also do number 30 with people. We don’t ask people to collect or donate, we just need them to show up and help. All ages are welcome, the whole family can come down!

“If you can participate, please send an email to [email protected] or call Emma at 01924 331407 with the number of participants and a contact number / email. Parking details will be provided provided.”

On this occasion, a drone is used to take pictures of the hug, and volunteers are asked to form number 30 for the anniversary.

The process is expected to take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and start tomorrow (Saturday, February 8) at 10 a.m. There is no need to register for the event.

The hospice on Aberford Road organized the hug as part of a series of 30th anniversary events. In addition to the hug, they will host a glass walk, a jump in the sky and the annual 10km run later this year.

For more information, see the Wakefield Hospice website.