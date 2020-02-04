The Wakefield cinema and restaurants remain closed after the Speedibake fire

Wakefield restaurants and shops remain closed three days after a devastating fire that broke through a factory in the city.

A number of households and businesses have reported blackouts and water loss during the flame, which burned for more than 24 hours.

However, a number of companies remain closed today as demolition work is being carried out on site. The parking lot for Cineworld and nearby companies is expected to remain closed at this time.

These are all companies that were affected by the Speedibake brand:

Pizza Hut

The family’s most popular pizza chain had to close on Saturday and Sunday, but was reopened to customers yesterday (Monday, February 3). They are open as usual today.

Cineworld

Cineworld is Wakefield’s largest cinema and a popular entertainment venue. But it has remained closed since the fire

The following message is displayed on the Cineworld website: “We regret that the cinema has been temporarily closed due to an incident at a nearby company. We hope that regular service will be restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and yours Understanding. “

Guests who have pre-booked tickets on site are requested to contact the Cineworld customer service team on 0333 003 3444 for a full refund.

Nando

The popular chicken restaurant Nando’s has had to remain closed since the fire and will not be open today.

In a series of Facebook posts, the employees confirmed that they were allowed back into the building, but “had a lot to sort”.

They said, “We are very sorry! As soon as we learn more details about our reopening, we will let you know.”

Frankie and Benny

The Express asked Frankie and Benny’s to confirm their status.

Mecca Bingo

The Mecca Bingo, which is only a few meters away from the fire site, remains closed at this time.

In a Facebook post, the company said, “We will try tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, February 4) to test all of our systems to ensure that we are able to reopen the club as soon as possible.

“We have not decided to remain closed, but we want to make sure that our internal and external environment is both secure and fully functional before we resume operations.

“Thank you for your patience and we’ll do our best to bring you the best bingo experience in town again.”