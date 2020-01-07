The VW Arteon R-Line edition is much more expensive than Audi's A5 Sportback and costs RS3 money

Loading...

Volkswagen has decided to enhance the appeal of the Arteon by presenting the R-Line Edition, a limited series version which starts at € 55,970 ($ 62,584) in Germany, comes in 250 units and will be shipped from February.

Audi’s official web page reveals that the A5 Sportback can be purchased from € 42,900 ($ 47,969) in its home market, while the larger and more luxurious A7 Sportback has a starting price of 58,350. € ($ 65,446).

For the MSRP of the Arteon limited edition, you could also get a new RS3 Sportback, or even two (!) A3 Sedans.

Test: falling in love with the Volkswagen Arteon is easy, but should you?

Aside from the financial situation, the successor to the CC is offered in an exclusive two-color Moonstone Gray paint finish, has a black roof and rests on 20-inch Rosario alloy wheels. The rear privacy glass completes the exterior look and is joined by Nappa leather in the cabin, ambient lighting and a generous list of standard hardware. Heated front and rear exterior seats, navigation system, voice control, DAB + digital radio, digital instrument cluster, wireless connection to the app and more are also included.

A multitude of security systems are fitted to the car, such as the zone view, parking assistance, dynamic display of traffic signs, side assistance, front autonomous emergency braking, adaptive distance control and the dynamic lighting assistant. Meanwhile, DCC chassis adaptive control is standard with the first two motors and available for the rest of the range.

The Arteon R-Line Edition can be purchased with 2.0-liter TSI petrol engines and TDI diesel engines, each producing 190 PS (188 hp / 140 kW). The 240 hp (237 hp / 176 kW) and 272 hp (268 hp / 200 kW) TDI units are also available, along with the company’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

