PLYMOUTH, N.H. – In a perfect world, Susan Stepp, a 73-year-old retiree, would vote for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on Democratic New Hampshire Tuesday. But that won’t happen.

“I’m not sure if a woman is the best candidate to run Trump,” said Stepp recently as she stood in the background of a conference room and listened to technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang as she searched for the best candidate to challenge the Republican Official.

Stepp’s concern has been going through the democratic primary for months, registering in polls, interviews and now in the first votes cast. In Iowa’s Caucuses last Monday, many Democrats didn’t prioritize breaking the gender barrier to the Oval Office, and they saw it as an obstacle rather than an advantage in the race.

Only about a third of the Iowa caucus goers supported a candidate. At the top of the field were two men, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to AP VoteCast, a poll of more than 3,000 voters in Iowa, women were only slightly more likely than men to support one of the three women in the race.

Most Iowa Democrats said it was important that a woman be president during her lifetime. But many voters, including around half of all women, said that it would be harder for a candidate to beat Donald Trump in November.

“He’ll only use it against her, like he did for Hillary,” said Stepp, looking back at Trump’s 2016 race against Hillary Clinton in 2016. “He doesn’t debate. He just insults. I don’t think he would have the same effect if he faced a strong man.” Stepp said she was planning to vote for Sanders.

This perception is an undeniable headwind for the women in the race, who have ensured that a woman can win for months. As they strive for success in New Hampshire, both Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar must work to get voters excited about the chance to make history and convince them that this year it is possible in this race against this president.

“In 2020, we can and should have a woman as president,” Warren said in a CNN town hall last week after finishing third in Iowa. Klobuchar finished fifth. The Associated Press has not chosen a winner in the Iowa caucus because the race is too close to call.

Iowans seemed open to this news. Most of the state’s democratic voters, 72%, said it was important that the United States elect a president during their lifetime, and that included about two-thirds of the men.

But most were determined to put it off for another election. That applied to men and women. The poll showed that 34% of women voted for Warren, Klobuchar, or Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Longshot candidacy, compared to 28% of men.

Overall, many democratic voters thought it would be more difficult for a woman to beat Trump. About half of the women said that a female candidate would find it more difficult compared to around 4 in 10 men. Men who have this concern were far less likely to vote for a woman than for a man.

Experts say the results are in line with traditional gender-matched patterns – women don’t usually form one of their own. “Nobody will win an election by uniting women because women are not a single block,” said Kathy Dolan, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “There is no evidence that candidates vote much more for candidates than for men.”

It’s no surprise, according to analysts, that women are more afraid to defeat Trump because of their personal experience of being familiar with the barriers of sexism.

“Women are more likely to have experienced or observed gender discrimination or sexism,” said Jill Lawless, a political scientist at the University of Virginia.

In particular, experts said that there is no data to show that women do worse than men in general elections. But Lawless noted that fighting the notion that a woman can’t win could work against female candidates in this race.

“Every time they try to convince voters that a woman can beat Donald Trump, they are not talking about health care or foreign policy,” she said.

Warren spent months bypassing the gender issue and saw questions of ubiquitous sexism in politics as a lossy affair. Either she admitted that being a woman, because of the inherent bias, brought with her all sorts of challenges and seemed to complain about them, or said that this was not a problem and therefore did not appear to be in contact the adjutant.

But since the new year, Warren has changed her strategy dramatically and brought the issue to the point. She brought it up straight when she claimed Sanders suggested that a woman could not win the White House and refused to shake hands with him on national television after arguing about it during a debate in Iowa.

In the last few days before Iowa, Warren started talking about a woman’s eligibility. Every time she stops, she repeats that women have outperformed men in recent elections, emphasizing the role of female candidates who helped Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

“The world has changed since 2016,” said Warren during a rally in Keene, New Hampshire last week.

Pushpa Mudan, a 68-year-old retired doctor, is one of those anxious women who clings to her guns. On Wednesday, she attended a Warren rally at a community college in Nashua, New Hampshire.

She said she has seen Warren three times in the past few months and recently participated in a Klobuchar rally. She still chooses between the two, though she will likely choose Warren in elementary school. Mudan said choosing a woman as president was a major problem for her, but she was afraid that no one could keep up with Trump.

“I think this country, which regards itself as an advanced country, is far behind the rest of the world because it has no woman in the highest position,” she said. “In countries like Pakistan, Turkey had a president. Not here. But with Trump laying it down, it’s hard for anyone to do that, I think. It will be very difficult. ”

Authors Will Weissert and Kathleen Ronayne from Manchester, New Hampshire contributed to this report.

