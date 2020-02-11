The vote in New Hampshire is going on while the Democrats seek clarity in 2020

Democrats hope that voters in New Hampshire will reset the party’s presidential election on Tuesday and bring clarity to a young primary season that has been disrupted by deep dysfunction and doubt. Since the chaotic caucuses in Iowa have not performed their traditional role of racing, it is now up to New Hampshire to start clearing the Democratic field, which still has ten candidates. For Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the mood an opportunity to build on dominance of the left flank of the party. A repeat of his strong performance in Iowa can severely damage progressive rival Senator Elizabeth Warren, who faces the prospect of a shameful defeat in a state adjacent to her home in Massachusetts. While Sanders marches ahead, moderates struggle to unite behind a candidate. Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, starts his day as a centrist frontrunner after essentially taking Sanders first place in Iowa. But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes a spicy bid for the same voters. Former vice president Joe Biden essentially relinquishes the state and later travels to South Carolina on Tuesday, betting his candidacy for a strong showing there later this month, encouraged by support from black voters. More than a year after Democrats began to announce their presidential candidates, the party is struggling to merge behind a message or messenger in their desperate quest to defeat President Donald Trump. This increases the deployment of the New Hampshire primary because voters weigh or candidates are too liberal, too moderate or inexperienced – vulnerabilities that can play to Trump’s advantage in the fall. During the last day of the campaign, many voters said they were still struggling to make a choice. Betty-Joy Roy, a 64-year-old director of activities in an assisted living home in Manchester, said she only decided to vote for Sanders on Monday. “I’m fed up with politics as we know it, and I’m ready for someone who can do something,” she said. “It was between him and Biden. I had a hard time, but I think we need change. “Democrats will keep a close eye on how many people show up to take part in Tuesday’s game. The State Secretary of New Hampshire predicted a record turnout, but if that doesn’t work, Democrats will see the prospect of enthusiasm diminishing after a weak show in Iowa last week and the rising polls by Trump, campaigned in New Hampshire on Monday evening, wanted to inject chaos into the trial.The republican president suggested that conservatively inclined voters could influence the democratic primary results of the state, although only registered democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the democratic presidential primary of New Hampshir e. “I hear that tomorrow, many republicans will vote for the weakest candidate possible of the Democrats,” Trump said Monday. “My only problem is that I try to find out who their weakest candidate is. I think they are all weak.” Another complication that can affect the turnout: the weather. Forecasts require a light winter mix or rain and snow in some parts of the state, which can make traveling treacherous. Biden – and the established wing of the Democratic Party – can lose the most on Tuesday if the former vice-president of two terms falls behind in a second consecutive primary election. Biden has earned the overwhelming share of the recommendations of elected officials across the country, because party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to run into Trump. But the distance between democratic voters and their party leaders seems to be growing. After finishing fourth in Iowa, Biden acknowledged that he would probably take a “hit” in New Hampshire. The dark prediction during Friday’s debate disappointed New Hampshire loyalists such as State House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, who supported Biden less than a month ago but talked about him at the weekend as if he had already been removed from the fight. “I hope the vice president is doing well, and I hope he can move forward, but it’s hard to say,” Shurtleff said in an interview. “The sad thing for me personally is that he is such a great individual.” He noted that no democrat has ever become the party’s presidential candidate without becoming first or second in New Hampshire. In the meantime, the Brides campaign tried to cast New Hampshire as a small one. move towards the presidential nomination, with competitions coming soon in more diverse states that award more delegates such as Nevada and South Carolina, where Biden hopes to retain his advantage among minority voters. “We are planning to be competitive, but the reality is that we have always said this would be a fight. We have to bring this entire process to fruition,” said Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders. “Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we are planning to go further. “The stakes were also terrible for Warren in a competition right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg while Klobuchar fights Warren tried to project confidence on Monday and tell reporters that she “has been counting down and out most of my life.” “You’re being knocked down,” she said. “Come on.” Buttigieg, young and without management experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to become the leading Biden alternative to the moderate wing of his party: his team – with 75 paid staff members, 15 campaign offices spread over 10 provinces and about 300 trained volunteer leaders who run the lead get-out-the-vote teams – has added volunteers since Iowa, Buttigieg has aggressively moderate Democrats, independents and what he calls “future former Republicans,” while trying to pop a winning coalition, just like in Iowa, where Kim Holman was one of the 1,800 people who came in and out of the Elm Street Junior High School gym in Nashua over the weekend, calling herself “super torn.” still a bit on the fence. I love Pete’s energy and his passion, “said the 52-year-old personal trainer.” It makes me a little nervous, he is so new to politics. “In the days prior to Tuesday’s primary day, Biden and Klobuchar are increasingly attacking Buttigieg, who have taken advantage of his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s dependence on large-dollar donors, causing hunters of” Wall Street Pete “from Sanders’ supporters. Sanders was one of the only candidates to explicitly predict the victory in New Hampshire, where he beat Hillary Clinton four years ago four years ago with more than 20 percentage points. Like Buttigieg, his confidence is tied to strength of his organization. He has repeatedly announced in recent days that his team knocked on 150,000 doors on Saturday alone, a significant number given that the state expects fewer than 300,000 people to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. the primary freer by with his most passionate supporters, young voters, on two college campuses. During a meeting on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band pumped up the crowd with a cover of The Who’s “My Generation” for Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading figure among young progressives, took the stage. The band The Strokes closed the night to the public of thousands. “Brothers and sisters, we are writing history in this campaign,” Sanders said at an event in Hudson. After New Hampshire, political attention shifts to Nevada, where Democrats hold caucuses on February 22. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, are planning to visit states that vote on Super Tuesday in the coming days to indicate that they are in the race for the long term.

