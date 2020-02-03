The Volvo XC60 is the most suave family car currently on the market

Words by Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto-Trader

The XC60 from Volvo is a medium-sized SUV, good for small families, people with dogs and commuters who want space, an increased ride height and high-quality materials and technology inside. It is also about the safest SUV you can buy, and is available as a plug-in hybrid (with a year of free electricity), gasoline or diesel.

price

Volvo currently offers (February 2020) the XC60 from £ 399 per month, based on a 48-month agreement, with a deposit of £ 2,285 and 10,000 miles per year. It also has a really great website for understanding equipment levels (Momentum, Inscription, R-Design) and engines, and you can even do the entire transaction online now without going into a dealer. If you’re one of the 10 percent that still buys at the list price, the XC60 starts at £ 37,785. You can buy cheaper SUVs with the same space, but Volvo is now a premium brand and offers a real step forward in interior materials and design, in addition to a premium look.

Style

We think that Volvo is currently designing the best-looking family cars on the market, whether it is a station wagon or SUV. There is a slinky, sharp-cut back with dynamic LED lighting, while the rest of the body retains that thick, solid look that emphasizes safety that this brand has defined, since it invented the three-point belt decades ago.

Inside you get, depending on how much you pay, refined fabrics with technical fabrics, tightly woven and fitted, or the softest leather with neat stitching. The glass surface of the gigantic touch screens is glossy and smooth, the buttons are thick and click pleasantly in your hand, and there are really few other interiors that combine high-quality materials with a strong dose of functionality.

Our test car was Fusion Red, a fantastic deep red paint, with black fabric seats – given their Scandi heritage, we would always take our Volvo cars with a light leather interior and open pores for a more organic, light, elegant feel.

tech

Volvo was one of the first brands to offer a large touchscreen that looked more like a tablet that dominates the front space. The functionality is a master class in how to do it: the home screen offers regularly used functions – navigation system, telephone, media, Apple CarPlay – while a swipe to the left shows all possible entertainment functions (Spotify, apps, etc.) and a swipe to the right shows all car functions with simple on / off buttons, such as blind spot warning, lane warning and much more.

Our test car was delivered with the Harman Kardon upgraded audio system (£ 850, not necessary), and 360-surround parking camera and park pilot assistant that helps with parallel and 90-degree parking (£ 800). Although you should not need the latter, the camera for marking surround view is definitely worth the price. We also had the Intellisafe Surround package, which is an absolute bargain at £ 500. You get the blind spot warning system, steering assistant that leads the car away from a catch-up vehicle, cross-traffic alert with automatic brake for when you drive out and see no car coming, and a system for limiting the collision from behind.

As this is a Volvo, you will receive many safety kits as standard – Volvo has promised that from this year on, no one will be killed or seriously injured in a Volvo.

Comfort

One of the main reasons why Volvo cars have traditionally been such popular cars for families is their high level of comfort. The brand has never searched for a dynamic, motor-inspired audience that preferred lower speeds and slower steering to allow soft suspension, and the weight that things like noise and vibration damping entail. The trick in a Volvo is to sit back and relaaaax. The XC60 is, just like its smaller XC40 brother and sister, and the larger XC90, a nice lounge on wheels, with room for five adults, a generous luggage room, good head height, lots of light through the large windows and glass roofs, good visibility and peace on the highway.

power

We have tried the XC60 T8 Twin Engine AWD R-Design Pro. The last bit of that name is the styling, the AWD means four-wheel drive and the T8 twin Engine means that it is the plug-in hybrid. This is our favorite engine option that is offered, not least because Volvo has been offering electricity for a year now. You should be good for 25-30 miles only on battery power, which means that you can go all week without using the gas supply, travel on electricity and charge at home.

If you want a few sensations, put your foot down and the gasoline engine will start. The combination of gasoline and battery gives you 5.2 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is very fast for a medium-sized SUV. The top speed is 140 km / h, but keep in mind that as of this summer all new Volvo cars that leave the factory have their speed limited to 112 mph for granted. Controversial, but you cannot claim that the reasoning about safety or emissions is behind it, and you would still insist on finding a piece of road for that speed.