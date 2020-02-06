The Volkswagen ID.R strives to achieve a Mercedes Formula One Sonoma Raceway Record

Image: Volkswagen

Last summer, Mercedes-Benz brought an F1 W07 chassis to Sonoma Raceway in California’s wine country, Esteban Gutierrez stuck in the driver’s seat and released it on the circuit. He managed to throw Lewis Hamilton’s championship winning chassis over the circuit in a new (unofficial) record time of 1 minute 15,430 seconds. Volkswagen wants to beat that. With an electric car.

The Volkswagen ID.R has already proven to be incredibly fast, setting the absolute record at Pikes Peak hillclimb, setting a record (though unofficial) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, achieving the electrical record at Nurburgring Nordschliefe and speeding up China’s pace Tianmen Mountain Heaven’s Gate road. But none of those records came face to face with a damn F1 car!

To make things a little more exciting, Volkswagen will have an audience for the attempt. Just like Mercedes’ efforts last year, the record attempt takes place during the Sonoma Speed ​​Festival vintage racing weekend at the end of May. I was there last year for the Mercedes run, and it was a great time.

“After reaching the overall record on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018, we look forward to returning to North America to launch a new record attempt with the fully electrically powered ID.R. The Sonoma Speed ​​Festival at Sonoma Raceway offers a serious challenge for motorsport. We are trying to beat the record of a Formula 1 car and underline the potential of electric driving, ”said Sven Smeets, Volkswagen motorsport director.

Sonoma is a relatively tight course with many height differences and fast bursts between sharp corners that make up most of the round. This is where an electric car excels, especially one with a large downforce and lots of power. The ID.R is much heavier than the Mercedes F1 W07, but a Formula 1 car wasn’t really built for a short one-lap burst, it was made to withstand a two-hour race, and it consumes its power a very different way. Is that enough to make a difference? We will discover it in May.

