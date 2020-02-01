The Voice UK 2020 | Day, time, channel, coaches, singers and more

This is the voice! Again! Yes, the spinny-chairman singing competition is back on ITV for the ninth year, with a large number of brand new singers, more epic vocal battles – and a new member of the jury panel.

Here is everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2020.

When is The Voice UK 2020 on TV?

The ninth series of The Voice UK is broadcast on ITV on Saturday at 8:30 PM.

Who are the coaches?

These are the coaches who will guide the actions through the competition:

will.i.am – Frontman and producer of Black Eyed Peas

– Frontman and producer of Black Eyed Peas Olly Murs – The X Factor second and TV presenter

– The X Factor second and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh legend

– Welsh legend Meghan Trainor – American singer of songs including All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin. Read more about her here

What happened to Jennifer Hudson?



After performing coaching tasks for the past three series, JHud has been replaced by Meghan Trainor. As she indicated earlier RadioTimes.com, her film obligation meant that she would not have time to coach on ITV2.

In addition to her major adaptation of Cats, Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in a biopic for 2020.

Hello all! I am sorry to share that this season I cannot get in the red chair of @thevoiceuk with my friends because of the commitments I filmed here in the United States. I will certainly miss my British family, but I’ll be back soon for “Cats” and “Respect”! Meanwhile, throw out some shoes for me.

– Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) 26 September 2019

Who presents The Voice UK?

Emma Willis is again the leader in the competition – her seventh year in which she presents the show.

When Willis first joined The Voice UK in 2014, Willis presented together with Marvin Humes from JLS. However, she recorded the concert solo the following year.

Willis has also presented the Big Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

Which layout changes are there for The Voice 2020?

So far, it seems that The Voice 2020 will follow the same format as previous years. We will post details of any changes here as soon as we receive them.

How do I get tickets to watch The Voice live?

Although the audio rounds have already been filmed, you can book a ticket for the live shows here (free!).

Who are the guest coaches?

The guest coaches – the stars that support the actions in the later stages of the competition – have not yet been revealed.

Last year these were Nicole Scherzinger, James Arthur and Olly Alexander.

Who has won the last series of The Voice UK?

Molly Hocking from Team Olly won the 2019 series from The Voice UK.

Although she uses promising talent, Hocking has only released one single since her victory, I’ll Never Love Again, which peaked at number 73 in the British charts.

The Voice UK is on ITV on Saturday at 8:30 PM