The visual concept of watchOS 7 offers sleep tracking, customizable activity rings, weekend trips and much more

Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6 have certainly brought improvements and new features in the past year, but they haven’t brought any major changes. That means watchOS 7 offers the opportunity to really push the world’s most popular wearable, and Matt Birchler today came up with a very sharp and thorough visual concept for what it could look like. From sleep tracking and customizable activity rings to new communication options and faster interactions to new functions such as “weekend getaway”, you get an insight into this great watchOS 7 concept.

Matt gave the following to his new concept:

Below is basically what I would say to my boss if I were to think about what we should do on the Apple watchOS team. However, since I am not working there, this is my public wishlist for the platform, and I hope you agree and share it, so it is more likely that it will serve as inspiration for someone on the actual team.

It contains many great ideas to make watchOS and Apple Watch even more compelling and useful. Here are the main categories that Matt focuses on in this robust concept:

Fitness improvements

communication optimization

Battery life

“Weekend Getaway” function

Always-on display improvements

Third-party watch faces

Faster interactions

Better wireless speeds

connections

Sync iPad and Android

Fitness improvements

To improve fitness, Matt repeated last year’s request that Apple bring sleep tracking to watchOS 7. Last fall, 9to5Mac found that Apple was actually working to provide support for Apple Watch. Hopefully it will arrive in 2020.

I’ll keep asking until it happens, but I think Apple should equip watchOS with native sleep tracking. Apps like Autosleep and Napbot are already doing this, but there is so much scope to do more in the room.

A major improvement in health and fitness in his concept are customizable activity rings that allow users to achieve more mindfulness and sleep.

Another great feature would be the option to edit workouts on iPhone after they are recorded.

One of the things I come across on a regular basis is that I forget to stop training after I’m done, and then have a 60-minute workout in the books when I actually only run 20 minutes. Auto stop should recognize this, but it is not always the case. If you miss the notification confirming that you are still working, you can do an unusually long workout.

Here’s a small but nice idea for workout support on iPhone:

Finally, and this is a small one, but I would like to be able to perform the basic mid-workout actions through a notification on my iPhone too. I have this live as a permanent notification on my lock screen with some interactions, similar to the controls for the current playback. This is rarely a problem as the watch is already on my wrist. However, sometimes it is easier to use the phone.

Finally, Matt outlines some other ideas for fitness upgrades, such as accessing training data from iCloud.com and simply exporting to a CSV file. Oh and let’s not forget a day off solution.

That was also a request for a long time, but the Apple Watch should give us the opportunity to be human and take a day off from time to time. People stick to their strips and break you because you are either sick or in a situation where you cannot exercise, it should be fine. Activity ++ fixes this problem by taking a day off each week so that you can take a break on Sunday and use it on Monday and not lose any active breaks. That would be perfectly fine for me, but any solution that makes stripes not end after a single bad day would be great.

communication optimization

The major improvements to the communication concept on the Apple Watch include better answer suggestions for messages and doodles with automatic completion.

At the end of each iMessage thread, there are dozens of options that you can answer with a single tap. I like them sometimes, but they are not always useful and do not fit my way of speaking on the news. Here is a good example: My wife just sent me an SMS with the title “My head hurts”. The most common answer options are:

Thank you very much

Thank you very much

Okay

Yes

No

Talk later?

Wait a second…

BRB

None of these are correct, and some of them will have a conversation with my wife later if I accidentally choose one.

And the idea for Scribble with Autocomplete on the Apple Watch is simply sensible and a natural extension of iOS.

One less tip

This is pretty vague, but Apple should go over the things you do on the watch and try to remove a tap from the process. This one-click initiative analyzes what users do most often on their watches and simply tries to remove a click from the process. We’re not rewriting the entire operating system yet, but optimizing the processes so that users are more likely to run them on the watch than pulling their phones out would help a lot.

Matt may have a new Dock / App Manager screen in the image above that could definitely fix some typing errors.

Battery life

Matt also offers other great ideas, such as a mode between normal and battery saver, to improve battery life without losing anything but time.

The normal mode promises 18 hours and is a bit longer for most people. Battery saver makes the watch virtually unusable, even as a watch, as it takes about 2-5 seconds for it to appear even after you press a button, which feels like an eternity. In between, there should be a new mode that makes the Apple Watch useful, but uses a lot less power.

Another good idea is a “weekend getaway” mode

When these things are removed, your watch face and important notifications are basically preserved. You will be able to lift your wrist and see the time, basic complication data, and incoming news reports. It’s fairly simple, but for many people it is probably not a big change if they watch their use most of the time. The greatest success would come from the disappearance of activity tracking. However, if you are out of town for a few days (and are not obsessed with your series), this may be worth a sacrifice.

There is a lot more to this concept: thoughts on improvements to the always-on display, dials from third-party providers, faster interactions, better WiFi speeds, shortcuts support and the synchronization of iPad and Android.

Matt concludes the concept with the following words:

I still think Apple has a chance to change the basic interface of the Apple Watch even more than I suggested here. My concept is an evolution, not a revolution in smartwatch design. If Apple decides to make a more dramatic change this year, I’ll be on the verge of my place just like you.

Check out the full watchOS 7 concept for all great ideas and pictures.

