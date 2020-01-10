The violent past of the accused is recognized as rape

Loading...

Proof of the relationship of an accused rapist with a fatal stabbing is permissible in his trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

The court of the court of Queen Alan Macleod agreed with the prosecutor of the crown officer Zailin Lakhoo that Vasilios (Bill) Georgopoulos was once accused of manslaughter relevant to the case.

Macleod agreed with both Lakhoo and defense adviser Dale Fedorchuk that the information could not be used as evidence of bad character intended to show that the suspect has a tendency to violence.

But he said the public prosecutor was correct in claiming that this could be taken into account when determining the credibility of the Georgopoulos prosecutor.

The woman, who cannot be identified, testified on Tuesday that she was forced into a Calgary hotel suite on 4 October 2017 and repeatedly sexually abused.

At one point she said she got so upset that she started crying and screaming that she wanted to leave.

Georgopoulos threatened her with a pocket knife while telling her that he had killed earlier and would do the same to her, she testified.

“He started to wave at me and told me I didn’t know who I was dealing with, he told me he killed someone in Red Deer in a pub called Blarney Stone.”

Lakhoo documents show that Georgopoulos was charged with manslaughter for the death of Alan Beach on November 18, 2015 in Red Deer.

He later pleaded guilty of attacking Beach outside the Red Deer Blarney Stone Pub in an attack in which the victim was mortally stabbed by another man.

“The crown says it is vital for the credibility of the complainant’s statement that the suspect has spoken of a specific incident,” Macleod noted.

“Certainly, there would be no reason for the complainant to be aware of this event, except to be told by the suspect. She didn’t even know that the accused was named Georgopoulos. “

The lawsuit will continue on Friday.

