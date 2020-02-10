The vigil honors three black men who were killed by the Vallejo police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) – Family and community members held a rally and vigil to remember three black men who were shot by the Vallejo police during various incidents. All three families file lawsuits.

“We are fed up with the police in the community being brutal and legally unable to do anything about it,” said Damariee Cole, Willie McCoy’s nephew.

Last February, McCoy fell asleep late at night as he drove through a Vallejo Taco Bell on the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane (now a Starbucks). When the police arrived on site, an officer believed McCoy had a gun in his lap and the police had shot him 55 times. Cole believes the police had other options.

“What is the protocol if it is a bomb? Are you walking towards the car or standing back and using a different tactic?” says Cole.

The well-known civil rights lawyer John Buriss represents the family. He demands that the Solano district attorney indict the six officers involved in the shootout. They are also suing the Vallejo Police Department.

“Given the fact that he was shot 55 times while he was essentially asleep and woken up and then shot, that seems like a murder,” says Buriss. “Part of this case is the pattern and history, the misconduct of the police and the shooting of police officers.”

The vigil also honored two other men, Eric Reason and Ronell Foster, who were also shot by the police in other incidents.

Attorney Melissa Nold says one of the lawsuit’s goals is to bring about change that they have not been able to achieve in the past

“We are pretty clear that there were crimes when we watched these videos,” says Nold. “In the past, the victim’s families were intimidated and ran out of town. This time it won’t work. Because we won’t leave.”

McCoy’s family reports that the investigation is ongoing.

The Vallejo Police Department and Solano District Attorney have not returned any comment requests.

