“The View” Host Meghan McCain says “My Dad” Knew Iowa Caucus Was “Garbage”

Meghan McCain has known for a long time that he does not trust the Caucuses of Iowa.

“This is a disaster,” McCain said Tuesday morning in The View after Monday evening’s collapse in the first game of the Democratic primary race in 2020. “And Iowa must completely remove itself from the caucus in general and turn into a primary next election cycle , because they clearly cannot handle the responsibility and the seriousness of this. “

“All the staff and politicians who went to Iowa and spent millions of dollars, left their families, campaigned, went to this state because they believe in caucus status as the first in the nation, to make this happen, it’s a load of garbage and I’m done with it, ‘she continued. “And I think that all candidates who have campaigned so hard are totally inadequate.”

In the end, McCain said that the “person who benefits the most” is Mike Boomberg, because he “moved away from the early state process” and chose to concentrate his energy nationally and on Super Tuesday in March. This reminded her of another candidate who bypassed Iowa during his multiple presidential runs.

“Not everything revolves around my father, but he completely surpassed going to Iowa in 2000 and 2008, because he didn’t believe in the caucus, and I still don’t,” she said about her father, Senator John McCain. “I respected it until last night. But I think the idea of ​​just going, a group of people holding your hands, and if your vote doesn’t count, you have to give it to another candidate, I think it’s completely archaic and retarded. ”

During the primary 2000, John McCain chose to focus on New Hampshire instead of Iowa. While the final nominated George W. Bush won an impressive victory in the Iowa caucuses, McCain beat a little more than a week later with 18 points in New Hampshire. McCain became the GOP nominee in 2008 despite fourth place in Iowa behind Mike Huckabee, Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson.

McCain said that her number one takeaway from the whole thing, “except it’s a total cluster,” is that the turnout in Iowa corresponded to the 2016 level instead of beating them, and added, “There would be more must be momentum. ”

