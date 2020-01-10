The View host Abby Huntsman says stop shaming mom Meghan Markle!

Loading...

Friday, there were a lot of opinions around the table when The View decided to delve into the madness #Megxit.

“So royal tea is bubbling right now after the Queen of England didn’t want Harry and Meghan to announce they are leaving their royal duties,” said Joy Behar at the top of the segment. “But they did it anyway. They just left. Now, could this be the beginning of the end of the royal family? ”

The hosts were divided on whether Markle “wanted to be a princess” or whether he just fell in love with a man who happens to be a prince. “I would have liked to marry a prince but I spent time with social workers, that was my problem,” joked Behar.

“I don’t know if enough has been said about why she wants to go away,” said guest host Yvette Nicole Brown. “It was hard for her. There are rumors that it was difficult or otherwise. I think it has something to do with melanin myself. I feel like this is the first time someone has come in and they just don’t seem to like it for some reason. ”

After a brief detour in which Behar suggested that Prince Harry could not really be Charles’ son, Abby Huntsman continued to make headlines for reporting that Markle had left their baby Archie with his nanny in Canada.

“Stop it! Stop it!” Said Huntsman. “Because she’s been ashamed of enough already and you put her to shame for what she does as a mom. You don’t know why they do this they do, you don’t know why she does it that way. Stop it! ”

Finally, Behar, who seemed to base all his knowledge of the royal family on Netflix’s The Crown, said, “This is a messed up group. It is not an easy-going family. I come from a crazy family but it really is – the rules and regulations, what you should do, how you should suppress your feelings, how you can’t really be honest. If you go out and do something crazy, the old lady has a fit. ”

But for all of his complaints, Behar really doesn’t like anyone comparing Harry and Meghan to Edward and Wallis Simpson. “He abdicated the throne at the time because he wanted to marry this divorced American woman and they would not leave her the kingdom,” she said. “The real reason, if you look at The Crown, is because he and his wife were Nazi sympathizers.”

“Do not compare these two to these two,” she added, “because these two were criminals and these two were not.”

If only the other Meghan had been there to weigh, but she was not dealing with a “personal matter”.

.