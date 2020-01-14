'The View' fears further leaks after the backstage drama

Page six has become a problem behind the scenes of “The View”.

Sources say that after we published a story about the breakdown in the relationship between co-host Meghan McCain and her four colleagues last week, Sunny Hostin tried to talk to the other moderators. But a chief producer tried to shut it down because he feared that a story about it would end up in this column.

Last week, Hostin wanted “to have a [meeting] with Yvette [Nicole Brown] who stood up for Meghan, but the chief producer was freaking out,” a source told us. We were informed that the producer was concerned that if the hosts were crowded while McCain was not on the set, it would appear that the meeting was for them.

A source told us that the scared producer “was sweating and said,” You can’t have a meeting. , , Meghan is not here. I don’t want pages 6 to say that you meet without Meghan. “A spokesman for the show told us it was all a misunderstanding.” She wanted to introduce her longtime friend Yvette [part-time co-host] to Ana [Navarro], so they went into Joy [Behar ]’s dressing room to do just that to do.”