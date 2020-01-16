The View hosts seemed almost offended Thursday that Lev Parnas, a former partner charged with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, did not first hit their show to denounce the Ukrainian scandal, practically begging him to participate in their program , where the An “apology tour” is said to have started for Trump’s former allies.

Regarding Parnas’ explosive interviews with MSNBC and CNN in which he revealed that President Donald Trump was on the plan to put pressure on Ukraine to dig up the dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, the crew took a lot of fun tweaking the Trump associates involved with Giuliani’s Henchman.

“So my plan is to send pearls to everyone involved so that they have something to grasp,” joked host Whoopi Goldberg.

After the hosts spent several minutes mocking the Devin Nunes (R-CA) rep, suddenly remembering that Parnas had called him on his cell phone after pretending for months that he had no idea who was Parnas, co-host Meghan McCain wondered why their show hadn’t been Parnas’ first stop.

“I will say that my biggest lesson from this – maybe it’s messed up – but the apology tour for the ex-Trumps, who love Trump and hate him, they normally stop here first” said McCain. “Like Michael Avenatti, Michael Cohen, like these people. Anthony Scaramucci. “

Avenatti, as you may remember, previously represented adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she had an affair with Trump and was paid money to remain silent about it before the election. 2016. He is currently in prison for a possible violation of his bail because he faces several federal charges of extortion and wire fraud.

Cohen, meanwhile, was Trump’s longtime personal lawyer who is currently serving a jail sentence for tax evasion. Scaramucci is the director of communications for the White House, who recently became a voice critic for Trump.

“Cohen never came – we tried to do it,” Behar noted, correcting the conservative host.

“You should come here because it’s the apology tour,” said McCain. “The White House post-Trump apology visit to The View.”

“Come on the view,” added Behar, prompting McCain to paraphrase the show’s slogan: “Take some time to enjoy our view!”

Goldberg, meanwhile, gave Parnas the benefit of the doubt for initially ignoring them, noting that The View appears in the middle of the day. “So maybe the reason they didn’t come to see us first is because they had the evening – it was an evening show,” she said.

“The apology tour is here,” McCain reiterated as Goldberg called him to “pass!”

