The Vidrian Mini LED display from TCL turns OLED on with thousands of LEDs

Although Samsung’s QLED screens continue to compete with LG’s OLED panels for dominance in the living room, it may be time to welcome a new contender. At CES 2020, TCL removed the windings from its Vidrian Mini LED display technology, which processes tens of thousands of mini LEDs into a clear glass substrate. It is an improvement on the company’s first 8-series 4K mini LED display, which it introduced in 2019.

“In combination with TCL’s large 8K LCD screens,” reads the company’s press release, “this advanced backlight technology will allow consumers to enjoy immersive entertainment in all lighting conditions, from being enveloped in a movie in the darkest Home theaters get excited about a daytime ball game in a sun-filled living room. “

TCL did not say exactly how its new mini LED technology delivers the claimed benefits. Instead, it draws comparisons with older technology such as OLED. “Unlike competing, older generation self-emitting TV display technologies that struggle with the brightest room conditions or long-term use with game consoles, TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver exceptional contrast and powerful brilliant brightness that are perfectly suited. for every lifestyle for watching TV – from cinephiles looking for accuracy and details to fast players who demand lightning fast colors, contrast and brightness non-stop hours. “

We are wondering if the new background lighting technology results in an improvement in viewing from a different angle, something that the 8 LED mini LED TV did not do exceptionally well.

We also do not know when we will see the first 4K or 8K TV from TCL that uses the Vidrian Mini LED technology. TCL was expected to send the first 8K Roku TV in 2019, but the company has postponed its release until later in 2020 – we still don’t have an exact timeframe.

The CES 2020 TV announcements from TCL have even been surprisingly vacant when it comes to hard and fast details. So far, no new TV models have been revealed, and some of the technology that the company has discussed, such as improved HDMI features such as eARC, are dependent on future updates from Roku.

It promises to add hands-free voice control via Roku, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when it releases TVs with integrated microphones this year.

Another improvement that plagues the company (but again, without real details for models or release dates) is a collaboration with the legendary audio and video company THX. “TCL and THX will set a new industry standard for gaming performance for large-screen TVs – THX-certified gaming mode,” the company said. THX-certified game mode delivers fast response time, along with rich, vibrant colors and better contrast using 4K HDR resolution, claims TCL. In anticipation of THX certification, TCL will be the first to launch TVs with a special “THX Certified Game Mode” setting in North America later this year.

We definitely want to test the new Vidrian Mini LED display when it finally comes out in a new TV model, but like the 8K Roku TV from TCL, we just have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

