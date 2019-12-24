Loading...

The video shows the tiger stalking skills with a child in the zoo at a seemingly scary moment

Updated: 7:32 PM EST December 23, 2019

An exciting time for a small child and the spectators was captured by the camera. The video showed the exact moment when a tiger stalked and ran towards the boy in a zoo. "My son was on the menu at the Dublin Zoo today #raar," Father said on Twitter. Thanks, a glass wall separated the two, preventing the animal from touching the child. The Irish Post reported Monday that the boy, Sean, visited the zoo and was probably part of a "little fun" of the big cat. In the video, Sean moved away from the tiger and looked back at the animal, causing him to stop the encounter. After a long look away from the tiger, he threw himself forward and pressed his legs against the barrier, enough for Sean to back off.

