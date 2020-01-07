The video shows Ken Todd trying to advertise after the car crashed into Pump

Loading...

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was overheard by a few not so blatant words about the car accident that happened in her Pump restaurant over the weekend.

Todd, 62, was caught saying, “We want to advertise so much,” but one representative of the restaurateur insisted that the quote be taken out of context.

“His complete statement was:” I want to advertise so much that no one has been seriously injured by the grace of God! “Said the spokesman on Tuesday.

Page six previously reported that a Ferrari had “slammed” on the terrace of the restaurant in Los Angeles shortly after 2:00 p.m. On Sunday.

A woman was taken to hospital for cuts. Vanderpump said at the time: “We are very happy that everyone else was safe and sound at dinner during Sunday brunch.”

The restaurant worked as usual in the garden and indoors while the damaged glass wall was being repaired.

Vanderpump, 59, later explained the situation on Twitter and said to the fans: “No. We are not a drive-thru. Thank God no one was hurt. “

“Vanderpump Rules” returns to Bravo on Tuesday evening in season eight.

