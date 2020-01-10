The video shows how the Russian warship gets too close to the US destroyer

Loading...

It is driven aggressively and it is driven aggressively with a 4,000 ton warship.

The crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, which the USS Farragut had to deal with on Thursday in the Arabian Sea, drove as Russian intelligence agency Ivan Khurs aggressively approached the destroyer of the U.S. Navy and came within 60 yards of the U.S. ship before changing course and falling behind, announced a spokesman for the Marine Task & Purpose.

“Farragut fired five short shots, the international sea signal for the risk of a collision, and called for Russian ship remodeling in accordance with international road traffic regulations,” said Lt. Peter Pagano, a spokesman for the U.S. 5th Fleet, made a statement. “The Russian ship initially refused, but ultimately changed course and the two ships opened up to each other.”

“While the Russian ship was active, the initial delay in complying with international regulations during the aggressive approach increased the risk of collision,” added Pagano.

The 5th Fleet shared a dramatic video of the encounter on Twitter.

It is not the first time that a Russian ship has come dangerously close to a US Navy warship at sea.

Last June, the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov was less than 50 meters from the USS Chancellorsville in the East China Sea. Remarkably, some of the Russian sailors seemed to be sunbathing during the near-collision, which would likely be considered distracted driving on an American freeway.

The near-collision is due to the fact that tensions in the region between the United States and Iran have reached an all-time high and Russian influence in the region, often in the form of arms sales, appears to be continuing to increase.