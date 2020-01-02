The video shows how the Amazon truck loses control near the windy Wyo border

Loading...

A screenshot from the video shows an Amazon truck seconds after losing control and crashing on I-25 a few miles south of the Wyoming border on Wednesday by a median. Extreme winds created difficult travel conditions in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming. (Daryl Orr on Twitter)

CASPER, Wyo. – On Wednesday afternoon, a video of an Amazon truck struggling with traffic was shown on social media.

The video, broadcast by Daryl Orr, the Denver news broadcaster, shows the tractor unit traveling north on I-25 a few miles from the Wyoming border and swaying in the wind.

After a series of corrections, the driver lost traction and turned the device, falling through the median but preventing a trickle.

Watch this @amazon Prime truck lose control in front of me because it’s extremely windy on I-25 on the Colorado-Wyoming border. @DenverChannel @ Denver7Traffic @abc pic.twitter.com/c8TZcXBrUL

– Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

Another video from Orr shows the same vehicle that drove past before the crash.

He didn’t stop until he lost control. He even passed other trucks .. pic.twitter.com/LkdJYAlPT6

– Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

A number of images of overturned half units were released yesterday by law enforcement on social media. The wind and blowing snow were strong enough to close most of I-80 by yesterday afternoon.

There are no reports of injuries due to yesterday’s traffic disruptions.