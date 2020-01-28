The video of Miley Cryus in a bikini that runs through this leather!

Miley Cyrus never leave indifferent. The American singer became viral after teaching in a video about how she prepared an advertisement for a clothing company.

In it, the controversial artist appears in a rather peculiar bikini, corset type, who has surprised social networks, and above all she has done it for everything she discovers.

And it is that in the images of the publication Miley Cyrus is seen in a kind of stable with very sensual poses and leaves little to the imagination.

A strange relationship with Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky was very critical about the behavior of Miley Cyrus with her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, but in the past they were good friends and got a tattoo together.

This week the Spanish actress was asked about the tattoo and it looks like Elsa Pataky is not going to take it off despite the broken relationship with Miley. This was justified by the actress Ninette: “They are symbols, I love having them and they remind me of moments.”

Previous article You don’t stop seeing her! Watch Ariana Grande doing it lying down and “without fear”. Next article All that went up in the air! Camila Cabello has collected everything and photographed it that way

A fan of video games and new technologies, I have been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through news, tests and other files. I also like wrestling and Marvel Comics.