The video of Demi Rose with a notorious dress without underwear?

A new publication of the sensual model Demi Rose gives a lot to talk about among its more than 12 million Instagram fans.

“I’m sorry your boyfriend is looking …”, the Brit wrote in a video she shared on Wednesday, where she seems to be walking in Ibiza, Spain, with an infarction and low-cut dress with pronounced lateral openings that immediately raised doubts when the girl wore clothes in the set .

The clip collects more than three million views and thousands of compliments in a few hours.

“You don’t wear tights and bra, do you? 🔥🔥😯😯 ”, wrote a user.

“Hot 😍😍,” said another.

“That dress emphasizes your curves perfectly was 😋,” was another compliment for the 24-year-old girl.

Here we show you the video, so that you can judge for yourself whether Demi is wearing something under her risky model.

