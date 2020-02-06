The ViacomCBS planning streaming service combines CBS All Access, Viacom and Paramount content

The streaming industry is growing and evolving, and not necessarily for clarity. CNBC reports today that ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that builds on CBS All Access by combining it with Viacom and Paramount assets.

As you will remember, last year Viacom and CBS agreed on a merger that would create the combined content company “ViacomCBS”. After this merger, ViacomCBS wants to use a new streaming service. Today’s report explains that CBS’s new streaming service will combine with Viacom assets such as Pluto TV, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures.

The service is said to be ad-financed, but at two higher levels: an ad-free version and a premium version that includes Showtime. The base level is expected to be “less than $ 10 a month,” but degrees are unclear. For comparison, CBS All Access costs $ 5.99 per month with ads and $ 9.99 per month without ads.

The new service will also be the first home for Paramount Pictures films previously licensed for existing streaming services such as Netfilx and Amazon Prime Video. There are approximately 3,600 Paramount films, including “The Godfather” and “Star Trek”.

ViacomCBS is reportedly planning to continue offering CBS All Access and standalone Viacom services such as Noggin and Bet +. However, the hope is that many subscribers will see how much more programming they can get for little extra money and switch to the combined streaming service.

The new ViacomCBS service, for which no name or release date has yet been set, faces a number of competitors. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will be launched for everyone in July. HBO Max will launch in May for $ 15 a month and offer 10,000 hours of programming. Apple TV +, Netflix and Disney + are also continuing to grow and add new content.

ViacomCBS is expected to provide official details on its streaming strategy as part of its fourth quarter earnings call on February 20.

