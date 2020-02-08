The veterans challenge for 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – This time it is all the way up to 1,000.

No, it will be 1500!

Josh DeNinno, our wonderful friend at Moon Golf Club, our subscribers challenged to increase 1,000 veteran subscription purchases in 2019. And to everyone’s praise we came with 642 despite the challenge issued in April.

This year we guarantee the figure of 1500, in honor of the 15th anniversary of Moon Golf Club, in two ways:

1. We will now reduce the costs of this to half the price $ 19.99 for a year, as we have done with other gift subscriptions.

2. Moon Golf Club will match 30 every month.

That comes directly from Josh, and believe me, it comes from the heart. He wrote to me a few weeks ago that he sounded more determined than ever to reach the goal.

“We failed last year, but were also launched in April,” he said. “As you know, this is so important to me. Originally inspired by the dedicated health care my wife offers every day to veterans. Veteran and military family stories touch us deeply. There is not much we can do to show our gratitude, but we also know that every little bit counts – to put our money where our mouth is – to help people feel more connected to home – whether it is the hometown teams they read about or a few dollars off every time they visit our Visiting the facility. Incredibly, their own gratitude for such small gestures is humiliating. Just makes you want to do more. “

From Moon Golf Club, he added: “We are a municipal course. Community is our lifeblood. We count on veterinarians as some of our volunteers and employees. We purchase products from veteran-owned / operated companies, and we ensure that we cater to related groups who want to use our facility. “

Let’s do this. Here’s where.

THAT TROY ARTICLE

For those who don’t know, Dale Lolley’s exclusive interview with Troy Polamalu last weekend in Miami, we erased all our records for the readership with 364,145 page visits … and still counting. Nothing else in the history of our site even had a third as much.

We have learned many lessons from this, not least the last reminder that our current app / site cannot handle traffic on that scale. (The developers of our new app were involved and learned it immediately.) The other is that there are so many Steelers fans that we still have to reach. We have not yet scratched the surface. We really don’t have that.

NEW FUNCTIONS ARE COMING

We are about to unveil two new weekly functions, one of which is the return of an old favorite, the other is the idea of ​​Dave Molinari.

The first will be the return of the Midweek Reader, albeit with a new name that reflects the day on which it will run: Tuesday’s Takeout. Our staff will take turns explaining full positions on topics of interest. Some will be long in shape, others will just … be different. The goal is to delve deeper into the topics that we cover, as well as some topics that we don’t regularly discuss.

The latter, as stated here last week, becomes a point-counterpoint back and forth in which two executives – or employees – compete against a subject that we legitimately disagree with. More things like this happen than you might think, and all too often we find it a shame that such a dialogue never hits our readers. Now it will happen.

The first week of March is the target of this.

NEW APP UPDATE

All the design work, the entire framework and all financing have been completed. Now it’s just a matter of making the thing, a process that seriously starts on Monday and, if all goes well, we have a beta version for testing by the end of the month.

Another thing to share:

We offer direct links to a wide range of teams, schools, and other entities that we do not cover, providing a single portal for everything you want to see from the same app. And in a few cases we try to improve those relationships to ensure that you get something special by going through us.

Simple and simple, if it is a team or school that interests you, this can be your portal. One stop shop.

I can’t wait for this. Everything.

