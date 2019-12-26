The very specific TV prices for 2019

Loading...

Hello and welcome to the Very Specific Television Awards of 2019. What a year. So much … stuff. So many things. It is all so much that it is difficult to turn your head, let alone discuss it in any logical way. So we won't do that. Instead, for the fourth time in a row, we're going to honor some of the funniest, craziest, and most remarkable events of the television year.

Some basic rules:

There are no rules

This is my list

Make your own list when you have so many good ideas

We go away.

Best Worst Haircut – Fleabag

Amazon

Fleabag's sister Claire showed up with this haircut in season two of the show and immediately set the world on fire. Or at least set my timeline on fire. Rightly so many screen caps. She said the haircut made her look "like a pencil", but I would argue that it's more of a situation where parentheses precede apostrophes. Here as follows – (0 ’

In any case, your misfortune is our treasure. Congratulation.

Best Caption – Game of Thrones

HBO

There were many issues with the last season of Game of Thrones. Nobody argues against it. If you wish, you will have time to re-negotiate the matter later. For now, however, we need to focus on a picture of a horse on a battlefield that was labeled with an ingenious rascal at HBO with "hoarse whining" followers. Hoarsely! It is so nice that I can cry and it creates a small flaw in my heart for the whole season. Yes, the problems, coffee cups and genocide are so dark from Daenerys and the screen that you can't see the action. Naturally. But also…

Whines hoarsely. Come on.

Best song – "Misbehavin" by The Righteous Gemstones

This song has stuck in my head ever since I heard it and I suspect it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. It is so relentlessly catchy. And it is the best and most confusing line of the entire television year: "Run through the house with a cucumber in your mouth". I had never thought about it before, but I also cannot argue with her position here. If I saw a child running through the house with a cucumber in my mouth, I would probably classify them as bad behavior.

Outstanding achievement in the field of being a good song too – “Holiday Party” from Documentary Now!

The "Co-op" episode of Documentary Now! was awesome for about a dozen reasons, and you should probably look at it all or check it again to check my math, although my math is correct. My favorite was this little number, "Holiday Party", if only because the phrase at the end of the first verse made me cry. The delivery of it. So theatrical and silly and perfect. Slip into your Christmas party playlists. Have fun.

Best dance – Noho Hank by Barry

HBO

No competition.

Best series of cameos – What we do in the shade

What we do in the shadows is a great show, as weird and weird and fun as you can hope for. This has never been more true than in "The Trial," an episode in which the main vampires were brought before a tribunal of other fictional film and television vampires. I've seen Tilda Swinton twice, but when Wesley Snipes came in as Blade, I was totally cackling. I love a good blade-related twist. That is one of the many reasons why I loved Detroiters.

GIF-enabled actor or actress – Paul Giamatti

AMC

Paul Giamatti is the king of the GIFs. I'm sorry if you disagree, but you're wrong. There he is at Lodge 49 and takes part in a dumpling contest in Mexico. Here it is on billions …

show time

… Do incredible phone business and set up a kind of double action. I really like this. I think it's the little jump he makes in the middle as he changes the phone. Or is it just … everything? I'll keep thinking about it or just keep looking at the GIF. One or the other.

Outstanding performance in the field of squelching – strange things

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

A NEW CAPTION RECORDER AT NETFLIX: Hey, what are we doing for the sound in this scene?

LARRY THE VETERANIC CAPTION WRITER WHO HAS SEEN EVERYTHING: (eats a sandwich) Definitely a squelch.

A NEW CAPTION RECORDER AT NETFLIX: … again? I feel like we have a lot of squelches here …

LARRY THE VETERANIC CAPTION WRITER WHO HAS SEEN EVERYTHING: (still chewing) Listen, little one. You squelch, we write squelch. That is the game.

Best Payout – Baller

HBO

One of my weird favorite facts about television in recent years is that Elizabeth Warren was a super fan of Ballers, the football entourage show with The Rock. She loved Ballers so much. So much. She loved Ballers so much that she wrote about it in the introduction to her book, This Fight Is Our Fight. On the first page. That is real.

And it got better. Check out the book The Rock reads on the beach in the first episode of the last season of the series.

HBO

Aside from the fact that she mentions the Ballers show in a book The Rock reads about Ballers and the questions this raises across the entire Ballers universe, this is a fun call and a fitting ending for the strangest little Platonic Love affairs that I can ever experience on TV.

Best Guy and / or Alien – The Auto Guy from I think you should go and Baby Yoda (tie)

Netflix / Disney

Car Type

– Bald

– Adorable

– Good car ideas

Baby Yoda

– Bald

– Adorable

– I drank soup

No way to separate them. The only solution is to call it a tie and keep going.

Best potentially disruptive offscreen development – Cousin Greg's follow-up trip

HBO

The second season of succession was a hurricane in which congressional hearings and collusion failed and betrayed, but I wouldn't do my job if I didn't point out how worried I was about my cute cousin Greg. Many of his problems were right on the screen, but there was almost a second, more troubling problem in the background. You had to look closely. First, he repeatedly mentioned cocaine, which seems to mean that he is developing a problem there. Then there was the strange cult meeting in his apartment in the episode where he got a haircut. That was weird. It was definitely a kind of NXIVM donkey trap for "personal growth" and it happened on his couches and was never mentioned again. What's up with Greg?

IS GREG OK?

Tell me Greg is okay.

Best concept – Russian doll

Netflix

Makes an excellent point. Still stands.

Excellent performance in the field of lubrication and slipping into a sewer system – guardian

Stacked box, but this must be the winner.

Best use of Twitter by an actor on an Emmy-nominated television show – Henry Winkler

Many actors and actresses use Twitter to scream about politics or to pursue different forms of brand building. Henry Winkler, television icon and Emmy winner for his role in Barry, shared pictures of fish he'd caught on vacation this summer.

That is much better. Everyone is beginning to tweet like this. Not all fish pictures, however. That could be a bit much. But definitely the same energy. More "Henry Winkler tweets fish pictures on vacation" Energy in general, now that I think about it. That would be nice.

Best description of a new series – Blood & Treasure

Allow me to present two perfect sentences.

Blood & Treasure focuses on “a brilliant expert in antiques and a crafty art thief who teams up to catch an unscrupulous terrorist who funds his attacks with stolen treasures. While chasing their destination around the world, they are unexpectedly at the center of a 2000 year battle for the cradle of civilization. "

Excellent grumbling about the surname of the main character of the loose cannon while sitting at the piano with a glass of wine – Lance Reddick on Bosch

Amazon

I'm so happy for Lance Reddick. He found the perfect role. He can spend entire seasons of television alternating between disappointed and angry and all frustrated because Bosch is up to his goddamn loose cannon gimmicks again. It feels like 10-15 percent of his lines just grumble about Bosch's last name, sometimes with a saying in front of it. He is so good at it. I'm not kidding here. Frankly, he's so good at playing a sullen police chief. The voice and the posture and the face. It's all perfect.

If you know Lance Reddick, ask him to sit down at a piano with a glass of wine and complain about my last name, possibly with a "you son of a bitch" at the end. Film it and email it to me.

The most useful GIF of a very good show that was canceled because no one but me saw it – Lodge 49

AMC

I am not ready to talk about the loss of Lodge 49. Please just accept this good GIF and let me grieve.

Outstanding performance in the fall of repeated Emmeffers – Regina King

HBO

HBO

HBO

Look, there were about 40 things from Watchmen that could have made this list. An early draft awarded Jeremy Irons Best Fart, a collection of words I never expected to be written in this (or any other) order. But I don't see how I can avoid recognizing Regina King for her continued and great use of the best curse in our language. She delivers it in a way that gives the impression that the word was made for her and her alone. I could make it my text alarm.

Best murder that took place in public and showed a pig mask – Killing Eve

AMC

Background: Villainelle, the assassin of Killing Eve, was asked to kill a wayward husband in the red light district of Amsterdam, in a sexy pig costume, in a room with a glass front facing the street, in front of many people, by hanging him upside down and cut it to the belt with a big knife.

