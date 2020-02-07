The very best technical deals that are taking place this weekend

Retailers will use every excuse to make a sale, and with Presidents’ Day and Valentine’s Day both around the corner, we see tons of technical deals popping up at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other stores. Here are a few of the best discounts we’ve seen on headphones, smart speakers, TVs, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets.

Disclosure: ZDNet can earn an affiliate commission for some products on this page.



Deal price: $ 30 (from $ 50)

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot is now $ 20 off. This is the most compact speaker in the company. It features Alexa, so you can use your voice to play music, ask questions, and control other compatible smart devices.

Deal price: $ 65 (from $ 90)

Amazon’s most compact smart display, the Echo Show 5, is on sale for just $ 65 at Amazon. It features Alexa and can help you watch movies, make video calls, view the weather and more – all hands-free.

Deal price: $ 65 (from $ 90)

The 2019 version of the Kindle is temporarily for sale. It is an e-reader with a non-glaring 6-inch display, 4 GB storage and a battery that can last for weeks.

Deal price: $ 250 (from $ 330)

The entry-level iPad of the latest Apple model is available at Best Buy. This is a 10.2-inch tablet with 32 GB of storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours after a single charge. It is available in Space Gray, Gold and Silver.

Deal price: $ 359 (from $ 499)

This budget laptop comes with a decent set of specifications, including 8 GB RAM, a Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor and 256 GB storage. It’s hard to find deals for this specific model, so it’s worth checking out.

Deal price: $ 159 (from $ 300)

This 14-inch Chromebook looks fairly standard, but comes with a quad-core processor, which is hard to find for this price, plus 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Walmart also includes a protective cover.

Deal price: $ 169 (from $ 299)

This laptop has a 14-inch HD screen. You also get 32 ​​GB of SSD storage and 4 GB of RAM, which is supplied as standard. And for this price it’s about $ 10 cheaper than we’ve seen in the last few months.

Deal price: $ 198 (from $ 229)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are considered to be one of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. Those of you who do not want to go with the AirPods and want a premium sound experience should look no further.

Deal price: $ 199 (from $ 250)

These wireless Apple earbuds are more suitable for sporty types. You do not get noise reduction, but there is comfort and a design of the ear grip to maintain a good fit and ensure that the buttons do not slip during exercise.

Deal price: $ 169 (from $ 199)

The latest Apple AirPods model comes with a wireless network Charging pouch that can be charged with a Qi-compatible charging path or with a lightning connection. This is the best price you will find on these buttons.

Deal price: $ 190 ($ 300)

Apple’s iconic earphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and are equipped with Bluetooth so you can connect to your mobile listening device. They are not too luxurious, but they are a proven set of cans.

