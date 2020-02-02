The very best of the Sundance Film Festival 2020, from “Minari” to “Dick Johnson Is Dead”

BEST FILM: Minari

There were a handful of strong, respectfully received films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival: Eliza Hittman’s quietly devastating Never Rarely Always Always, the superbly acted The Father, the bold and distributed Promising Young Woman and Black Bear, or the manic rom-com Palm Springs, who sold for $ 17,500,000.69 (a Sundance record with 69 cents). But it is Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical Minari, about a Korean immigrant family struggling to realize the American dream in Reagan era Arkansas, who has catapulted itself to the forefront of the hustle and bustle of Park City. It’s the kind of movie film lovers who come to the festival to experience something that feels really special and transforming. With Steven Yeun in the lead role as a father moving his family south so that he can start a farm and leave the incriminating, low-paid work at a chicken hatchery, Minari is largely told through the eyes of 7-year-old David (an all time) great children’s performance by Alan Kim), seeing his family exciting in the tension between their American and Korean identity as he forms one. It is a delicate story about determination and the uncertainty of love and duty, told with humor and genuine dignity. – Kevin Fallon

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Dick Johnson is dead

Not to be confused with last year’s Sundance entry, The Death of Dick Long, this heartbreaking documentary is the last by filmmaker Kirsten Johnson, who photographed the Oscar-winning Citizenfour and Cameraperson, a tribute to her career, behind the camera. Like the last one, she focused the camera on herself here – or rather her father, the titular Dick Johnson, a miracle of a man whose lasting love for his daughter colors every image. The two have agreed to start a special tribute to Dick, while slowly losing himself to dementia: a magical-realistic fantasia flooded with hilarious stunt – ‘deaths’, visions of heaven and a premature burial. It is a miracle to behold – a celebration of a beautiful man and the joys of life. – Marlow Stern

BEST ACTRICE: Elisabeth Moss, Shirley

Although Taylour Paige delivers a self-assured, winning turn as the stripper over her head in the Florida nightmare Zola (based on the viral internet thread), it is the inimitable Elisabeth Moss – who gave the very best film performance of 2019 in her Fragrance – that shines again. Her Shirley Jackson, the late, great horror mystery writer, is a font of genius and hostility; a troll of the highest order that hunts for your wildest uncertainties. But she’s also a kind of tragic figure – a bedridden agoraphobic whose two-time cock from a professor husband (Michael Stuhlbarg) has taken her to another dimension. It is reminiscent of The Yellow Wallpaper, where Moss takes on the role of the infantile woman and drags around in the abyss. – Marlow Stern

BEST ACTOR: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

The father is a brutal movie to watch. Anthony Hopkins plays Anthony, a man whose mind and memory slip while struggling with dementia. While his daughter (Olivia Colman, in an affective, tender version) struggles with the reality that she may no longer be able to take care of him alone, the film becomes a painful portrait of all kinds of loss: memory, relationships, time. But it is a sensational representation of Hopkins, both towering and brittle – and perhaps his best work since Amistad – that seizes a story in which being unaccompanied is at the very point. You never quite know what is real, what is not well remembered and what an amalgamation of both is, a state of disorientation for the viewer but of panic and horror for Anthony, who is not looking for a grip on the truth and with that being life. Hopkins delivers amazing, layered work, a sledgehammer of a performance. – Kevin Fallon

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Youn Yuh-jung is the beating heart of Minari. She plays young David’s grandmother, Soonja, who is sent from Korea to help care for David and his sister – and to appease Monica (Han Ye-ri), whose frustration with her husband and his dream about the agricultural pipe it is fiery enough that the children start to worry if their parents will make it. David, who meets her for the first time, is initially irritated by and she doesn’t like it because she is not enough as he thinks a grandmother should be according to American standards. She doesn’t even bake cookies! But Soonja meets this culture in clash with steely humor, and as their bond grows, so does the emotional core of the film. Youn makes a woman whose interactions are light-hearted, but for whom the weight of a long and hard life is clear with every breath. – Kevin Fallon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Alan Kim, Minari

“Never work with animals or children,” murmured the writer and actor W.C. Fields. Well, the curmudgeon of the ol has never had the pleasure of attending the Sundance Film Festival, a true smorgasbord of unforgettable children’s shows. Who can forget the heroic Hush puppy of Quvenzhané Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild, the dreamer of Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine or the painful adolescent of Elsie Fisher in eighth grade? Well, you can add Alan Kim’s name to the list. If the grandmother of Youn Yuh-jung is the beating heart of Minari, his David’s soft soul, compelling laughter is one moment (eg. When he serves his grandmother a cup of pee), and the next pathos (his struggle to run) , because of the small hole in his heart). And, I mean, the kid is just ridiculously cute, kickin ‘on the farm of his Korean immigrant family in Oklahoma, in cowboy boots. In the course of Minari you grow more and more of David and you become just as fiercely protective of him as his own (on-screen) parents. – Marlow Stern

