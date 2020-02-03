The versatile defender Rico Murray plays with Ticats again

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Rico Murray again.

The 32-year-old Murray started last season with the Ticats in 18 regular season games on the position of a strong linebacker (SAM). He recorded 50 duels, six defended passes and two interceptions, one of which came back for a touchdown. The three-time East Division All-Star (2014, 2017, 2018) was also successful in both Hamilton playoff games, including the 107th Gray Cup in Calgary.

Murray has played 104 CFL career games (102 starts) in seven seasons with Hamilton (2013-16, 2019), the Toronto Argonauts (2017) and Ottawa Redblacks (2018) with a total of 340 defensive duels, 16 duels from special teams and four quarters Bags, 39 passes defended, 17 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three touchdowns (two interception returns, one fumble return).

The 5-11, 203-pound American, from Cincinnati, Ohio, has already played 13 playoff games, including five Gray Cup games (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019). In 2017 he won one with the Argos.

Before joining CFL, Kent State University’s product played nine games of the National Football League with the Cincinnati Bengals in three seasons (2009-11). 19 combined duels and two passes were defended.