The Vancouver versions would continue

“Shen Yun is not from China”: the performance of Vancouver continues

by Renee Bernard

Posted 8 February 2020 4:41 pm PST

(Courtesy Facebook / ShenYunPerformingArts)

The group says they have received questions about the ten performances scheduled for March in Vancouver

The group says that their performances have blacklisted them from the Chinese government

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Amid concerns about the new corona virus, the Shen Yun executive group wants Vancouverites to know that its members have not been in China for years.

The group says it has received countless inquiries as to whether the ten shows scheduled for March take place at the Queen Elizabeth Theater.

“Shen Yun is based in New York, not in China. Artists have not been to China for years, have not had any recent direct contact with people from China, and in fact Shen Yun is not even allowed to perform in China, “said a release. And so members of the audience can enjoy Shen Yun performances while being certain that Shen Yun and his artists are isolated from contemporary China. “

The group says their performances have blacklisted them from the Chinese government and claim that Chinese officials have been actively trying to close Shen Yun shows in other countries.

