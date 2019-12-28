The Vancouver homeowner avoids paying tax on vacant homes after winning the lawsuit – BC

Loading...

The owner of a multi-million dollar property in Vancouver will have another chance to prevail over paying an expensive vacancy tax after winning a lawsuit with the city.

In a decision announced on Friday, a B.C. The Supreme Court judge ruled that the City of Vancouver should conduct a new review of whether the tax should be levied on 4749 Belmont Avenue.

The Oceanview property in West Point Gray was valued at $ 26,789,000 last year, of which only $ 10,000 was for home use.

Owner Yi Ju He, who bought the property in 2015, had argued that the city had wrongly billed the tax while she waited for redevelopment permits.

After the court decision, he wanted to replace the existing house with a new structure and had problems with removal, including the discovery of asbestos at the construction site.

He submitted various permit applications to the city in early 2017 before submitting their blank property tax form for the 2017 tax year and applying for an exemption. The decision states that only a portion of the permits were approved by summer 2018 – months after the tax return expired.

The empty tax law stipulates that homeowners must prove that their homes are occupied either by themselves or by the tenants for at least six months a year. Otherwise an additional tax of one percent will be charged on the estimated value of the property.

Although the statute allows for exemptions if properties are refurbished for more than six months a year, the city declined the exemption application and charged it with the vacancy tax, which was $ 249,313.67.

After filing a complaint, a tax audit official decided that he had not proven that the house was vacant due to renovations.

He then requested a review of the city's decision, which was also rejected after the review panel found that his decision did not, according to the decision, bring her "within the scope of a redevelopment request".

In her decision, Judge Shelley Fitzpatrick found that both the vacancy tax review officer and the review panel received advice from the city staff on applications for permission, but did not inform them.

In the lawsuit she filed earlier this year, he pleaded for an oral hearing to bring her case to court.

While refusing to arrange an oral hearing, Fitzpatrick found that the city had recognized the official's decisions to review the vacancy tax and the review panel "did not meet the procedural requirements."

The judge then ordered the matter to be returned to a new official for the vacancy tax review for review.

His lawsuit was one of at least four filed against the city earlier this year for vacancy tax.

A developer behind one of these lawsuits, Pure West Financial Holdings Group Inc., has also dealt with the city over delays in approving remediation permits.

The city of Vancouver generated $ 38 million in revenue for the 2017 tax year and another $ 39.4 million for the following year. All of this income is earmarked for affordable housing projects.

The city council recently approved an increase in tax from one percent to 1.25 percent in 2020, while in 2021 and 2022 the door was left open for further 25 percent increases.

The city also approved an amendment to the statute that aggregates the lease term and the time it takes to obtain permits to renovate or redevelop real estate.

