The Canadian residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has a shaky start.

The Canadian island, where the couple has been entrenched since the demolition of the royal family, was reportedly hit by an earthquake on Friday.

The magnitude 4.5 quake struck at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, about 30 miles off the coast of Ucluelet on the western edge of Vancouver Island.

Felt the Vancouver earthquake. Did you? Most importantly, are you ready for a big one?

The residents reported fearsome tremors that were felt up to 150 miles from the earthquake center, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The earthquake is the second in a month in British Columbia. At the end of December, tremors with a strength of 3.6 to 6.0 were reported off Vancouver Island, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited during a 6-week vacation.

As of Saturday morning, there were no reports of damage or injury from the Friday quake.

Markle has lived on the island with Baby Archie and the couple’s two dogs since early January. Harry joined them on Tuesday.