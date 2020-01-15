LOGAN – Mubarak Ukashat says he ended up at Utah State University by “accident”.

Years ago in the Middle East, the Nigerian student began to correspond with a USU professor during his thesis research. They became friends and the professor invited Ukashat to the Cache Valley campus for a visit. Three years ago, Ukashat signed up for his doctorate.

While living away from home in a different culture with the freezing winters of Utah, Ukashat found comfort by partnering with other members of his faith at the USUSA Muslim Students Club.

Mubarak Ukashat, Huzeyfe Kocabas and Umar-Farooq Abdulwahab, members of the Utah State University Muslim Students Club, chat after a prayer service at the Logan Islamic Center on Friday January 10, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Living with people of different faiths is difficult. Most of us come from other countries and … the media think Muslims are terrorists and bad guys. We are actually peaceful people, normal students doing homework together, ”said Ukashat. “What brings us together is our religion, Islam.”

Ukashat’s experience with the USU Muslim Students Club illustrates the value of religious clubs on university campuses in Utah. The Impact Campus departments of the University of Utah and the Converts Club of Brigham Young University are among the many religious clubs at state universities that provide support to students during a pivotal time in their lives.

USU Muslim Students

Every Friday at 1 p.m., up to 50 Muslim men, mostly students, teachers, and staff from the state of Utah, meet at the Logan Islamic Center near 700 North and 600 East for the after-prayer. -midday. After listening to brief remarks, the men stand side by side before kneeling in prayer.

Among the group are a handful of graduate students who are members of the USUSA Muslim Students Club, including President Ukashat; Umar-Farooq Abdulwahab, club secretary; Moazzam Ali, the finance secretary; and Huzeyfe Kocabas.

The prayer service is a religious rite, not a club activity, but is always used to bring club members and others together. The club does not yet have a place on campus to call home, so they are grateful to the nearby Islamic Center.

“I like to bring people together,” said Ukashat. “It is a good thing to bring Muslim students together and comfort them.”

Ukashat says there are up to 30 students enrolled in the club and they are still recruiting. In addition to meeting for prayer every Friday, the club also meets on the last Saturday of each month, said Ukashat.

After the prayers last Friday, club members talked about planning a hike.

“For me, the Muslim Club is an avenue to meet our Muslim students,” said Abdulwahab, also from Nigeria.

Huzeyfe Kocabas, a member of the Utah State University Muslim Students Club, prays at the Logan Islamic Center on Friday, January 10, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A group of Muslim men, including students from the USUSA Muslim Students Club, attend a prayer service at the Logan Islamic Center on Friday, January 10, 2020. Trent Toone, Deseret News

Muslims leave the Logan Islamic Center on Friday January 10, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Ali, a doctoral student from Pakistan, eagerly awaits coordinated club dinners after the fast.

“Staying together helps us feel like family instead of being isolated,” said Ali. “It’s good to be together, to work and spend time together.”

Impact Campus Ministries

Blake Burns, a 22-year-old graduate student at the University of Utah, communicated with campus minister and Pastor Tommy White with Impact Campus Ministries during a difficult first year.

“I got involved with Impact at a really low time in my life,” said Burns. “My participation helped me get through this low period and regain joy.”

Not only did Burns find a community of like-minded Christian believers, but he found the strength to develop his own faith and had significant experience leading a gospel lesson for the first time. Activities with free food are also an advantage, he added.

“I felt it was an important step in my faith to go from a student to a teacher and to know that I had the confidence and the skill to do it,” said Burns. “I really appreciate having a group of friends who share my faith and having the opportunity to meet weekly to discuss and deepen our understanding of the Bible.”

Young adults and students meet Monday evening off campus to dine, pray and study the Bible with Impact Campus Ministries. Justin Wallace

According to Utah.edu, Impact Campus Ministries is a “Jesus-centered Christian community” for students and young adults.

Since arriving in Salt Lake City in 2008, Impact Ministries has helped students from the University of Utah, Westminster College and Salt Lake Community College. They meet off campus every Monday for dinner, prayer, and Bible study. On Thursdays, they set up a tent outside the Student Union Building and provide an ethnic dish to international students as companionship, said Pastor White, also a part-time staff member of the Southeast Christian Church.

Getting involved with Impact helped Abi DeSchiffart, an elderly person with a double major in biomedical engineering and ballet performance, to meet new people and to feel part of a “community”.

“It was a great way to be supported and challenged in our faith. I have found mentors and friends through this program. Weekly meetings are a great way to meet people you wouldn’t otherwise have interacted with due to differences in study disciplines or life horizons, “said DeSchiffart. “I appreciate how truly I feel known, supported and cared for by this group of people. … this has been a constant for me for the past four years. ”

Robert Swoboda, a sophomore biochemist from Twin Falls, Idaho, agrees that participating in the club has been a blessing. Thanks to Impact Campus Ministries, he was paired with mentors who helped him overcome the stress of university life while remaining grounded in his faith. He wants most students to log out of social media and try religious clubs.

Members of Impact Campus Ministries set up a tent on Thursday outside the University of Utah Student Union Building to share a treat with international students. Pastor Tommy White

“It’s a group of loving people who will support you through the hardships you go through in life,” said Swoboda. “Many students are missing. These types of groups bring people together, which I think is important these days. “

Coming to Utah and being involved in the Christian club may have helped Swoboda find his calling in life. The Idaho native is seriously considering a medical school and programs like Doctors Without Borders, where he can serve and make a difference. His experience with Impact helped consolidate it, he said.

“This is what I have been called to do … God’s purpose for me,” said Swoboda. “And I have had a lot of people cheering me on along the way.”

BYU Converts Club

Michael Shukis converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a positive experience with a Latter-day Scout troop in his hometown of Redding, California.

But when he first came to BYU, Shukis felt alone and struggled to make friends. About two years ago, he remembers having a discussion with another new Latter-day Saint about the idea of ​​creating a club primarily for converts. They realized that there was a need for new members to come together, discuss beliefs and support each other.

No such club existed at the time, but it does exist now, said Shukis.

Members of the Brigham Young University Converts Club.BYU Converts Club

“You find a lot of strength to come together and share similar experiences,” he said.

In less than two years, the BYU Converts Club has grown to around fifty members from diverse religious backgrounds. The vast majority come from outside the state. Shukis only met one from Utah.

One member of the club is Sai Maddali, a student from Georgia whose family immigrated to the United States from India. He joined the church after being raised in a family heirloom of Hinduism, according to LDSLiving.com.

“We all come from different paths filled with sacrifices, but especially for our converts, there is a long journey of continuous adaptation to the unique lifestyle that is within the church,” Maddali said in the article. . “Being converted goes much further and longer than our baptism.”

“When we go around and ask” Who is a convert? “A surprising amount of hands are rising,” said Shukis. “Not only the students, but many faculty members also joined early in life.”