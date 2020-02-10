The value of Parks will have just been set, Broncos will probably not redraw for the price

Will Parks celebrates. Credit: Kirby Lee, US TODAY Sports.

The Denver Broncos are in a good position when we start the month preceding the period of the free agency.

Denver looks at 27 free agents from their own team, and Denver has around $ 80 million to fill those gaps, either by keeping their own boys or by finding new players from the entire competition. Plus, the Broncos are loaded with 12 trigger choices coming in April, and finally some movements are starting to appear.

Justin Simmons, the young superstar safety, is the number 1 priority of the team. However, he is so valuable that the team is willing to put the franchise tag on him if necessary. If they can avoid the tag, Simmons will probably earn around $ 14 million a year.

And just as the value of Simmons was determined when Eddie Jackson signed the bears for a 4-year deal of $ 58.4 million, the same can be said for his security partner Will Parks.

Parks and Simmons came together in the NFL during the 2016 design, meaning that they are at the end of their rookie deals at the same time. And although Parks has been a valuable backup and special team player, he is not the star that Simmons has become.

Today the Baltimore Ravens security Chuck Clark signed for a 3-year deal of $ 15.3 million per Adam Schefter, and many expect Parks’ new deal to come in at the same price.

In 12 starts Clark enjoyed 68 combined tackles, defended nine times, one interception, two forced clumsiness and one bag. Those figures are slightly better than the 2019 season of Parks: 7 starts, 31 total tackles, 1 INT, 2 PD, 1 bag.

So if another team comes out and offers parks around $ 5 million per season, it seems unlikely that the Broncos will stop a deal against that limit. One reason: Denver is going to pay their starting safety (Simmons and Kareem Jackson) about $ 30 million next year. Financially it makes little sense to pay parks an extra $ 5 million as a backup.

Plus, at the end of the season, back-up safety Trey Marshall shone in its two starts, with 16 equipment and forced clumsiness in those last two games. The Broncos seem much more likely to sign Marshall again for the minimum of the competition than to spend another $ 5 million.

If Denver does lose parks, this can mean a 6th round compensatory pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as first mentioned by Nick Korte.

One thing is certain, the Broncos will look very different in 2020 than they did in 2019. And that should be exciting for fans who finally saw Denver coming to the end of the 2019 season.

