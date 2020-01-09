The vaccine debate has more to do with race, class and education

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The majority of Americans are positive about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, but some groups are more concerned about the risks than others, new report says. Pew Research Center, which indicates that it is not politics that divides American opinion on vaccinations, but race, age, income level and education.

Overall, 88% of American adults think positively about the MMR vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. However, black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to say that the risks from the MMR vaccine are high and that the preventive health benefits are low. Younger, poorer and less educated people also tend to express more skeptical attitudes towards the vaccine, according to the Pew report.

The report, based on an October 2019 survey of 3,627 American adults, sheds new light on groups that may be resistant to vaccines at a time when measles cases are on the rise.

Last year, the United States saw the highest number of people getting measles in more than a quarter of a century, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of the cases were linked to epidemics in New York, particularly among Orthodox Jews who may object to the vaccines on religious grounds, but 30 other states have also seen people fall ill. The CDC reports that epidemics are more common when groups of people are not vaccinated.

“This is an area where a small proportion of Americans with more skeptical views can have an inordinate impact on public health,” said Cary Funk, director of scientific and social research at the Pew Research Center.

The Pew report presents new data on the types of people who oppose vaccination, according to Litjen Tan, strategy director of the Immunization Action Coalition. The stereotype of a person who opposes vaccines is a high-income football parent, a college graduate, said Tan.

But in recent years, the vaccine debate has become more focused on parental rights, perhaps changing the types of people who are attracted to the messages, he said.

“Who has the right to vaccinate? Is it society’s right to say you need to get vaccinated to go to school, or is it parents’ right to say “you can’t get me”? Said Tan.

People in the lower socio-economic strata may be more sensitive to arguments that “the big government is confusing you,” according to Tan. In addition, racial minorities may be more likely to want to make the decision to get vaccinated because of the medical community’s history of abuse. “Unfortunately, this perception still persists today,” he said.

Risks and benefits

In the decade before the measles vaccine was made available in 1963, virtually all children have contracted the disease and about 400 to 500 people have died in the United States each year, according to the CDC. Thanks to high immunization rates, only one person has died from measles in the United States in the past five years, but in other countries, measles continues to kill. 2018 saw more than 140,000 deaths worldwide in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Somalia and Ukraine.

Samoa recently lifted a six-week state of emergency after a measles epidemic killed 81 people, including many children. The United Nations Children’s Fund said the cause was the drop in vaccination rates “largely due to misinformation and distrust of parents.”

Grid view

This February 6, 2015, an archive photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine on a counter in a pediatric clinic in Greenbrae, California. A study released this week found that a 2016 California law aimed at improving childhood immunization rates had the greatest effect on high-risk areas where rates were lowest. Eric Risberg, Associated Press

While his mother Wenyi Zhang is holding him, one-year-old Abel Zhang looks at the book Dr. Lauren Lawler gave him, right, while his grandmother Ding Hong helps with his clothes a few moments after the child has received the last of three inoculations, including a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at International Community Health Services on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Seattle. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press

In this archive photo from January 29, 2015, pediatrician Charles Goodman vaccines Cameron Fierro, 1 year old, with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, in his office in Northridge, California. New study published in the journal Science suggests that the measles vaccine not only prevents measles, but can also help the body ward off other infections. State health officials say the number of measles cases has increased in California this year and that much of the increase is related to overseas travel. Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Claims about the vaccine’s links to autism, from a demystified study in 1998, or other life-threatening conditions are not supported by the scientific community. But there are some recognized risks associated with the MMR vaccine, said Rich Lakin, manager of the Utah Department of Health’s immunization program. The CDC website lists fever, mild rashes, and temporary joint pain and stiffness as common side effects. It also indicates that the MMR vaccine has been linked to “a very low risk of febrile seizures”, but these seizures are not associated with any long-term effects.

“The data suggests that a severe allergic reaction is one in a million,” said Lakin. “So if everyone in Utah went out and got the vaccine right away, you would have three people who could have a severe allergic reaction.” It’s pretty incredible. ”

When Pew asked if the benefits of the MMR vaccine outweighed the risks, 92% of white Americans said yes. But 78% of Hispanics and 74% of Black Americans said the same thing. And while 23% of white adults rated the risk of side effects from the vaccine as “at least moderate”, the figures were 45% for Hispanic adults and 46% for Black adults, according to the survey.

People with different educational backgrounds, incomes and ages also perceived the issues differently. For example, 93% of Americans with a graduate degree said that the health benefits of MMR vaccine are “very high or high,” compared to 68% of people with a high school diploma or less.

Parental rights

Sandy Marra, 42, is a nutritionist and mother of four in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She calls herself an “old vaxeuse” and has promised that her children will never get another vaccine.

“No one can say that vaccines are safe. Everyone recognizes that vaccines can harm. I think the dispute is how much, ”said Marra.

“And where there are risks, there must be a choice,” she said.

After receiving a vaccine at 21, Marra suffered a partial paralysis of her face that lasted for about a month. She also developed an autoimmune disease. Her first child received scheduled vaccinations as an infant and developed a variety of health problems, including acid reflux, asthma, eczema, seizures, and speech problems. Although Marra has no scientific evidence that her symptoms or her son’s symptoms were caused by the vaccinations, she is convinced that it was because of the time. Her three younger children have had no vaccinations and are in much better health, she said.

“I don’t believe in vaccines at all,” said Marra. “I know so many families who have had the same results.”

Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins University, said that it is “natural human error” to assume, as one thing after another, that there is a cause and effect relationship. “If I vaccinated everyone today with saline (a salt water solution), everything that’s going on tomorrow could be seen to be happening because of the vaccine.”

Public school requirements

Marra had no problem enrolling her children in Ohio public school, where waivers of vaccine requirements for personal and religious reasons are allowed.

She said it “terrifies” and “angers” her to see states like New York and Maine that have recently passed legislation to eliminate exemptions from immunization requirements based on something other than medical reasons.

Marra’s opposition to vaccines is based primarily on her personal experience, but also has a religious element. She says, “God has given us an immune system; God has given us great food and herbs to guard against sickness. ”

The fact that the gelatin contained in vaccines is derived from pork products is sometimes a concern for clerics who stay away from pork, like Orthodox Jews. But no major religion formally prohibits vaccination, and leaders of most major religious groups have advised their members to get vaccinated, according to Pew’s report.

The majority of religious groups support the public school requirements for the MMR vaccine, according to Pew. White Evangelical Protestants are most opposed to the demands, with 20% saying that parents should be able to decide to have their children vaccinated – even if it means creating risks for the health of others. That’s compared to 11% of mainline Protestants who said the same thing.

“There are also slight differences between political parties, Republicans (including independents who are looking at the GOP) are slightly more likely than their Democratic counterparts to say that parents should be able to decide to vaccinate their children,” said the Pew study.

“The vaccine debate is about parental rights, and the issue of parental rights is not necessarily Republican or Democratic,” said Tan, who supports laws that limit vaccine exemptions for philosophical reasons. “I don’t think there is a political dovecote in which you can put this.”