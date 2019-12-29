The Vacaville High baseball team repeats as section champions is the main sports story of The Reporter in 2019: The Reporter

Loading...

It is already quite difficult to win a Division I baseball championship of the Sac-Joaquin Section. But repeating the feat is an achievement.

The Vacaville High Bulldogs were undefeated in the postseason this year and finished with a 31-2 record on the way to a consecutive section crown.

That is The Reporter's number one sports story of the year, but keep reading below to see our top ten.

After the 5-2 victory over Jesuit at Sacramento City College to win the championship, Vacaville High Stu Clary's coach, rarely speechless, seemed to be in shock.

"It's very gratifying to see us win two years in a row," Clary said. "That was a crazy talk just a few years ago and something I couldn't imagine. All the hard work, all the hours the children spent. They were so good and made it seem so easy. And anyone who is very much in the game knows that No. I'm not incredulous, but I don't have my ingenuity right now. "

Vacaville was led by a stellar performance by starting pitcher David Rodriguez, who gave up a run in the first and then nothing else in the rest of the game. He was six innings and allowed only five hits and one race won while striking out four.

Rodriguez was replaced on the mound by Devereaux Harrison in the seventh inning. With two outs, Jesuit scored a run on a base full of Sam Daly bases to put the 5-2 and had the tie run first when Will Asby reached the plate. However, Harrison was able to make Asby contact Dorraugh to end the game.

"At the last moment I was so excited," Harrison said. “I was just trying my best to get into that pile of dogs as soon as I could. As soon as the ball was hit against Hunter, I knew it was over.

2. Vacaville High softball wins the section title

The team started slowly, partly due to multiple rainfall at the beginning of the season, but was launched at the end of the regular season, tying Vanden for the crown of the Monticello Empire League with a 12-3 mark and then getting Five consecutive victories in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs to win the title.

The Bulldogs' career seeded in No. 9 culminated with an 11-4 victory over Del Oro de Loomis, No. 2, at the Arnaiz Softball Complex in May.

Vaca High assistant coach Dave Salias (right) takes a selfie with the team as they celebrate their 11-4 victory over Del Oro High School in the Playoff Championship game of Section 2 of Sac-Joaquin's Division 2 of 2019 at the Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton. (Joel Rosenbaum – The reporter)

Vacaville (17-4) answered calls against Rocklin, the best seeker, the Golden Eagles No. 2 and the Yuba City No. 3 to get the title. The Bulldogs last won a section crown in 2014 when the program was in group D-I.

Some of the players said that the 1-0 victory over Rocklin in the second round was the turning point of the playoffs.

"As soon as we beat them, we knew that the team we had, if we played together and played our best game, we could win it all," said Destiny Quiles, who threw a two-run homer in the opposite field. in the first inning against Del Oro to bet on his team with a 2-0 lead and added a double scorer in a fourth inning of four races.

3. Vacaville Christian Boys wins the section basketball championship

VCS started the season 3-14 overall and then started 0-2 in the Sierra Delta League. But the hard pre-season calendar of the Falcons, with D-II, III and IV schools, was worth a few months later.

"At the beginning of the season, when we were 0-8, our coach (David Kuch) told us that our record does not show how good we were," said senior point guard Shane DeGrace. "I always doubted that, because we weren't doing well … I'm really proud of the team we've developed. We know our role in the team and we run it, and we've been running game after game."

Luke Munar of Vacaville Christian leads the basket through a double Turlock Christian High team during the third quarter of the 58-45 Falcons victory over the Eagles in the Division IV Championship of the Sac-Joaquin Section in The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Munar led all scorers with 14 points (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter)

They ran all the way to a Division VI Championship of the Sac-Joaquin Section, where Falcons No. 3 defeated Turlock Christian 58-45 No. 8 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

"There is so much chemistry that it has been developing," Kuch said. "When you look at our record, it is hard to believe that we are champions." But this team has really joined … Some of these guys have been together since they were in kindergarten. And you can really see that dynamic. "

4. Will C. Wood play in the NorCal State basketball final

No team likes to end the season with a loss, but it is a bit easier when the team knows they played harder and had an incredible year.

The Wildcats were seeded No. 6 in the State Playoffs of Division IV of Northern California and beat No. 11, West Valley, No. 3, University Prep and No. 2, Piedmont, before falling in the final to No. 5, Immanuel de Reedley.

"We don't shoot as well as we normally do, but sometimes that happens," said head coach Mark Wudel. “But they played it, rushed, worked on it and continued to receive good shots and fought. We just couldn't get over that hump. "

After the game, he told his players that, although it is disappointing to lose the last game, only a handful of teams in the state playoffs end the season with a victory. He told them not to let him minimize the season they had because they had a great season and a great career.

For the fourth time in the history of the school, Wood won the title of Monticello Empire League. The Wildcats had a 9-1 mark in the league and 26-8 in general, the highest number of victories obtained by the boys' college team.

5. Vacaville High sends 11 children to the state wrestling tournament

Eleven of the team's 14 fighters qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championship, tying the highest amount of Vacaville they have sent, a feat they accomplished previously in 2002.

The boys qualified to finish in the top six in the Masters finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The fighters who qualified were Kanoa Medina (106 pounds); T.J. Ruiz (120); Connor Shirar (126); Jacob Peralta (132); Ethan Birch (138); Zane Martin (145); Tyee Ducharme (152); Coulter Malone (160); Cole Chapman (170); Chris Island (220); and Eric Hayward (285).

6. Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville High wins games for the Dodgers

With Sandy Koufax looking from the owner's box next to the booth, Vacaville High graduate Tony Gonsolin made his first opening at Dodger Stadium last August. His first major league victory, an 8-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gonsolin played in the shortstop and pitched for the 2012 Bulldogs and then starred at St. Mary’s College, where he pitched and played in the right field. The Dodgers selected Gonsolin in the ninth round of the June 2016 MLB draft, strictly as a pitcher.

"I have learned to trust my things," Gonsolin told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Registry after the victory. "I feel like I'm learning that I can compete here either starting or leaving the bullpen. I think it's a great experience for me and great to know."

Later in the season, Gonsolin launched against the Yankees and his partner CC Sabathia, a native of Solano County, in August. The Dodgers won the game 2-1 and Gonsolin picked up the victory.

7. Ruiz-Chávez hired as coach of Wood Boys again

In early March, Wood ended his employment relationship with Jorge Ruiz-Chavez as head coach of the boys' soccer team (although he held his position as an assistant of the English language development program). Wood first announced the termination through a March 4 Facebook post, adding that "we can never give details on personnel matters."

Some felt their termination revolved around an incident on February 12 when an unknown person informed Wood's athletic department that one of Vacaville's soccer players had not been eligible due to his age. Wood informed Vacaville High, which confirmed the player's ineligibility and informed the Monticello Empire League, as well as the office of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

As a result, the Bulldogs lost their first round playoff game that day, as well as every win or draw in which the player participated. The student, who was 20, was eligible as a 19-year-old junior, but not in his senior season.

The Facebook announcement triggered a strong reaction from Wood's soccer players and parents, which resulted in a community meeting on March 7. Around 60 parents, soccer players and others gathered in the Wood library for the meeting organized by the school and the Vacaville Unified School District.

Support for Chavez among the attendees seemed to be unanimous. He was strong and sincere.

Although Facebook's initial announcement said that Chavez’s reintegration was not possible, Wood’s director Adam Rich reversed that position before and during the meeting.

Ruiz-Chavez said at the meeting: “Mistakes were made. I take responsibility for the mistakes I made in the process. And the key is to move forward with this and continue with this great culture that we started here … to move in a positive direction.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 4, Rich announced: "Right now, we are planning to continue with Jorge Ruiz-Chávez as our children's soccer coach during the 2019-2020 school year."

8. NorCal Ice Raiders have an undefeated season

Vacaville's minor league hockey team, the NorCal Ice Raiders, repeated themselves as champions of the Mountain West Hockey League with a two-game sweep of the Breckenridge (Colorado) Vipers on April 28-29 at Sobe Ice Arena In Las Vegas.

The Raiders, who play their home games at Vacaville Ice Sports, finished the season with a perfect 20-0 mark.

The Raiders lost in both games before returning for the victories, 5-3 in game one and 7-3 in game two in the best of three format.

Because the Raiders also won the title last year, the MWHL Championship Cup had been sitting on a shelf throughout the year near the front door of the University of Beer in Vacaville, one of the team's sponsors.

The Raiders brought the cup with them to Las Vegas for the championship. Now it still belongs to them. After the team celebrated the winning game two walking with the cup on the Las Vegas Strip, they brought it back home to Beer University.

9. Brandon Talton and Carson Strong help Nevada bother Purdue in football

If you watch the video in the football locker room at the University of Nevada after his disgust on August 30, Purdue in Reno, you'll see Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell presenting the first-year kicker Brandon Talton with the ball .

You will also hear someone shout, "It's from Vacaville! It's from Vacaville!" That someone is Carson Strong, the freshman of Wood High who, along with the graduate of Vacaville High Talton, led Nevada to an incredible victory. 34-31 over the Big 10 Boilermakers.

After Norvell throws the ball at Talton, he says "Game ball and scholarship." His teammates beat him again, as they did after his last 56-yard field goal to win the game.

"Once I hit him, my headline took off his helmet and simply looked at me immediately because I knew he was going to enter before anyone else," Talton said of his winning field goal of the game. "It felt great … It's definitely great to have two people from Vacaville starting in the same game, helping with the victory against a Big Ten school."

10. Vacaville's cross country team qualifies for the state finals

At the CIF Sac Joaquin Section II Cross Country Meet Division at Willow Hill in Folsom on November 16, the boys from the Vacaville High University team ran to a state-qualified location.

The last time Vacaville extended his season to the state meeting was in 2000, with a third place in the sections. The Bulldogs won sections in 1987 and were runners-up in 1986.

Arriving behind Whitney High School (53 points), Vacaville scored 83 points to beat Vista Del Lago (95 points) for second place. The top three teams go to the state championship along with a maximum of five individuals among the first 14 teams that do not finish in the top three.

Leading the charge of Vacaville were Daniel Hernández (16 minutes, 4 seconds) and Kellen Steplight (16:17), second, and third overall, respectively.

The clutch performances that catapulted the boys team to the state-class bunk came from senior Cooper Sandahl (16:55, 11th place) and second-year students Asher Love (17:37, 38th place) and Paul Hobbs ( 17:43, 44th place). The group was completed by second-year student Kellen Ruiz (17:52, 49th place) and young Ryan Scholtes (17:57, 50th place).

Times-Herald sports writers Thomas Gase and Matt O & # 39; Donnell contributed to this story.