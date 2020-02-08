The vacancy rate of rental apartments remains stable in Calgary

The national vacancy rate for rental apartments fell to 2.2 percent in 2019 for the third consecutive year, the lowest level for all bedroom types since 2002, says the Rental Market survey by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC). The report is issued annually and measures the vacancy rate based on October figures.

“The national vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartments fell for the third consecutive year in 2019, as strong rental demand continued to exceed supply growth,” said Bob Dugan, chief economist at CMHC. “Low vacancy rates in large centers underline the need for more rental offers to guarantee access to affordable housing.”

The vacancy rate for rent in the Calgary metropolitan area (CMA) was 3.9 percent, unchanged from the year before, says Heather Boyer, market analyst at CMHC in Calgary.

“The vacancy rate remained unchanged in Calgary, as additions to the rental universe were offset by strong rental demand,” says Boyer. “Between the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019, there were 1,464 newly completed apartments, an increase of around 75 percent compared to the same period last year.”

There are just over 40,000 rental-specific apartments in the CMA, while apartments owned by the investor add 25,896 rental units to the market.

Calgary Highlights:

• In rental structures that are common to both the October 2018 and 2019 surveys, rental prices for apartments rose by 1.7% this month compared to the previous year.

• The average monthly rent of the apartment was $ 1,181 in October 2019 compared to $ 1,149 in 2018. Per size, the average bachelor’s rent was $ 899, one bedroom $ 1,080, two bedrooms $ 1,305, three or more bedrooms $ 1,255.

• The share of rental apartments rose to 37.6 percent of the condominium universe, which contributed to the total rental offer.