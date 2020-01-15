The vacancy rate in Ottawa has risen, but the average rents also in 2019

Rental properties in downtown Ottawa. August 8, 2018. Errol McGihon / Postmedia

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

Although it may have become slightly easier to find a rental property in Ottawa in 2019, it has also become more expensive to cover the average rent.

That’s the big take-away of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation 2019 rental market report for the Ontario side of Ottawa-Gatineau, released Wednesday.

While the national vacancy rate for rental apartments fell to 2.2 percent for the third year in a row, the same vacancy rate in Ottawa increased slightly, from 1.6 percent in 2018 to 1.8 percent in 2019. It is the first year since 2015 that vacancy in the capital has decreased instead of shortened.

Important to note, however, is that this increase was caused by increased vacancy of bachelor apartments – the movement in vacancy rates for all other bedroom units was not statistically significant.

Anne-Marie Shaker, a CMHC analyst, explained that Ottawa was well late for the construction of new rental apartments. “We had an outdated purpose-built apartment stock, most of the apartment stock was built in the 70s and 80s,” she said.

Now that the new offer is coming online and the rental structure will continue, “we expect … that vacancy will rise slightly,” said Shaker. At the same time, “the demands remain strong for Ottawa, even though we see an increasing supply.”

CMHC mentions a steady net migration to Ottawa as a factor that drives this demand – newcomers tend to rent in Canada for their first few years. This also applies to the “strong growth in employment” among the students and young professionals who make up a large part of the rental market.

Local and international students at the universities and colleges of Ottawa are, according to CMHC, “an important force for the rental demand” in the city.

Since the appetite for rental accommodation remains strong, do not expect bargains for cellar rental. In 2019, the average rents in Ottawa for bachelor and one-room apartments were $ 933 and $ 1,178, respectively, and 6.8 and 8.1 percent rose between 2018 and 2019.

The capital had higher rental growth than the country as a whole. While the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $ 1,410 in 2019, and an increase of eight percent over the year before, the same measure increased only 3.9 percent nationwide in the same period and the average two-bedroom rent in Canada it was $ 1,077 in 2019.

In addition to healthy demand, Shaker includes new rental constructions and low tenant sales as one of the reasons for the more than average rental growth of Ottawa.

“Stricter mortgage rules, low resale offerings and rising average MLS prices may have decreased sales because households have opted to continue renting instead of switching to home ownership,” the CMHC report notes.

Ottawa is still relatively affordable compared to Canada’s largest cities.

Compared to $ 1,410 in the capital, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Toronto was $ 1,562 in 2019. In Vancouver it was $ 1,748.

But in Calgary and Edmonton, the average was $ 1,305 and $ 1,257 respectively.

Quebec, as usual, is in a class of its own. In Montreal the two-bedroom average was $ 855, while in Gatineau it was $ 874.

Vacancy rates were highest among Ottawa neighborhoods and increased most in Sandy Hill / Lowertown between 2018 and 2019, rising to 2.7 percent. Second place was in the city center, where vacancy rose to 2.6 percent. Chinatown / Hintonburg was not far behind with a vacancy rate of 2.3 percent.

The largest part of the new rental offer in 2019 was in Chinatown / Hintonburg and Sandy Hill / Lowertown, “which explains the upward pressure on vacancies in those zones,” concludes CHMC.

In the city center, the strong vacancy rate was largely due to expensive two-bedroom units. The average rent over empty two bedrooms was 17 percent higher in the city center than the average for the city and at $ 1798 the highest in urban Ottawa – probably leading to a higher vacancy rate for this specific unit type.

A similar phenomenon was observed in West Ottawa, including Kanata, where the average rents for empty two-room rooms were 62 percent higher than the Ottawa average, “according to CMHC, probably contributing to an increase in vacancy.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Strike efforts are increasing: most Ottawa schools are closed on Wednesday, more closures are coming

Nussbaum leads throw down on Rideau Canal Skateway in NCC video

Kika and Nero are the newest recruits for police dogs in Ottawa