The vacancy rate in apartments in London has fallen to its lowest level in almost 20 years

The old 175-storey high-rise building with an area of ​​175 floors on 515 Richmond St. is underway and many more high-rise buildings are planned by various developers in the downtown area. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Strong population growth and a hot property market combined to push London’s vacancy rate to the lowest level in almost two decades in 2019, figures released Wednesday by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC).

According to the annual rental market report from CMHC, vacancy in London was 1.8 percent in 2019, compared to 2.1 percent the year before.

It is the lowest level since 2001 and it was the same as in 2017.

The consistently low vacancy rate that London has recently seen has also led to rents rising by more than four percent for the second year in a row, a trend unlikely in 2020, said Andrew Scott, senior analyst at CMHC.

“We have been in this situation where vacancy has been around two percent in the last three years, and that is historically low for London,” he said. “And because it has been around that level for a few years now, we are seeing strong rental growth.”

CMHC links the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment to $ 1,107, which means an increase of 4.9 per 2018 compared to nearly $ 240 more than in 2010.

The average is even higher for new units entering the market – $ 1,213. Many of these are older, vacant units that are being renovated and whose prices are being raised before being offered for rent.

While the London rental stock saw a net increase of 387 units last year, a number that Scott said was higher than normal, the demand for units was much stronger.

Part of the pressure on the local rental market comes from new people moving to the city, including immigrants, who tend to rent in the country during their first few years, and both local and international students coming to Western University said CMHC.

Another big factor is the high house prices – the average selling price of a London house was $ 426,000 in December – which means that many tenants do not enter the housing market.

“The mortgage rules have also changed, so there are probably tenants who stay longer in their units and have to save more money for a down payment,” Scott said.

Jaclyn Seeler, program manager for Street Level Women at Risk program, said he was not surprised by the lower vacancy rate, given how difficult it has become to find housing for some people who support the program.

“We see this in the ground every day when we try to find homes for people who are homeless or even people who are homeless,” said Seeler, who is also president of the London Homeless Coalition.

“A few years ago, barriers for people were more like things like not having a suitable ID, not having a rental history or a good credit history. . . These are still barriers that exist, except that we now see that there is no affordable housing for community members to even work on getting. “

The tight rental conditions and rising prices are expected to continue in London until new projects are completed, Scott said.

CMHC estimates that around 1500 rental units are under construction and will come on the market in the coming years.

“If demand remains somewhat at the same level as now, (those units) could be enough to relieve that pressure on vacancy and we could see it rise a little and reduce the rental growth that we are currently experiencing,” he said .

jjuha@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/JuhaatLFPress