The Utah legislator wants to reject Romney after the vote to condemn Trump

SALT LAKE CITY – A state representative called on Thursday for US Senator Mitt Romney to be censored for his vote to condemn President Donald Trump for abuse of power, and on the same day Romney came to the Capitol of Utah to privatize the Republican leaders of the legislator. meet his action.

The censorship resolution is accompanied by a bill that was submitted last week that would allow voters in Utah to get their US senators back, which attracts even more attention now that Romney broke his party. Utah House speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, also submitted a resolution to “pay tribute” to Trump.

The GOP leaders of the state senate, however, showed little interest in going after Romney, or even to support Wilson’s resolution, and said it was time to move on with the division of the accusation.

The sponsor of the censorship resolution, Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, said he did not want Utah’s relationship with Trump to be “damaged by Senator Romney’s actions.” Lyman attended the House leadership meeting with Romney.

“I wanted to send a message that Utah supports President Trump,” Lyman said. “I didn’t want that message to be lost.”

Romney flew from Washington to Utah overnight and spent the morning in private meetings with Republican legislative leaders from first the Senate and then the House. He did not appear in public at the Capitol of Utah and is expected to return to Washington on Friday.

The senator walked in between meetings and told reporters who wanted to ask for comments, not only about his vote against the president, but also about the letter of recall: “No, not this morning.”

Wilson gave the senator the honor to return to Utah to experience the consequences.

“It took a lot of courage to do that in the aftermath of what happened,” Wilson said. “Especially because many of us here are disappointed with what happened yesterday and disagree, at least to some extent, with the decision that was made, but we appreciate that he comes out and explains his decision.”

The speaker said that the legislators at the meeting have a better understanding of Romney’s reasoning for his vote to condemn, but they still disagree with what he did.

Trump has “done great things for the state of Utah and the country,” Wilson said, and whether people agree with the president’s actions, “there are many things that President Trump and his government have done to support this state, support the rights of the state, and we value his leadership. ”

Wilson told House Republicans in their caucus that there is a range of “emotions” about Romney’s actions, from “anger” to “understanding” to “still trying to understand.” But what is certain is that lawmakers should “be aware” of how Utah manages its relations with the president.

“This is a tense time, right?” Wilson said and noted that “you can’t open any national news website and see a cover story about Romney and” some of the excitement caused by the White House. ”

“But we have and still have a great relationship with the White House,” Wilson said. “Don’t worry. We will continue to manage this and we will go from there.”

Wilson opened a bill for a joint resolution on Thursday to “pay tribute to President Trump for his support to Utah and Utah.”

The text of the resolution has not yet been made public, but Wilson told reporters that it is intended to “send a message to President Trump and his administration and how grateful we are in the state of Utah for the great work that his administration has done on behalf of the citizens of this state. ”

Leader Major Gibson, leader of the house, R-Mapleton, told Deseret News that the joint resolution has clear support in Parliament. Gibson said he wasn’t sure if the senator of Quinn or the censorship resolution of Lyman had enough support to get through the house, although he noted that there had been a wave of Utahns unhappy with Romney.

“Sen. “Romney made his decision to vote the way he did,” Gibson said. “There are some people in Utah who support it, and I think the majority of Utahns are frustrated.”

But Senator Don Ipson, R-St. George, wondered why action should be taken by the legislator about Romney’s vote, citing what he called the “good working relationship” that Romney has with the president.

“I would not want to be judged, censored, for one vote I make,” Ipson told reporters during the daily media availability of the Senate, especially when Romney “makes 80% of his votes to support the president and not everyone would say his voice was wrong with that. “

Ipson said he believes “it is important that we support the president and the policies and the good that he has done for the state of Utah and that we move on.” Asked if that should be done in legislative resolution, as the speaker suggests, he said, “Why does it have to be?”

Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, told reporters that the bill allowing Utahns to recall an American senator is “very, very clear” unconstitutional, but stressed that the differences in House legislation should not be seen as a split between the House and senate.

“We don’t want it to be a divisive problem. We may have some differences of opinion about the approach, but this is not something we should consider,” Vickers said.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with Doug Wright of KSL during an interview in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the day after he voted to convince President Donald Trump for one allegation.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In an interview with the Desert News, Senator President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said that his message for Romney was that it was time to continue the resentment of the president’s accusation. Adams is one of the co-chairs of the Trump re-election campaign in Utah.

“We have to go beyond the rhetoric of what’s going on. It’s nice to have our congressmen and senators come back to Utah, but we hope they don’t include the Washington D.C. theorem. We want to stay above those problems, “Adams said.

Romney told the senate state leaders “he voted in his conscience. He should probably talk about it, “the senate president said. “That is something that he personally has to deal with.”

Adams praised the power of the nation’s economy and army under the Trump government and said, “If you throw in a trial of accusation, it seems to be a distraction from the overall efforts of what we’re trying to do … This internal statement is something that we must rise above. “

Asked if he believes that Romney contributed to that statement with his vote to condemn, Adams said, “He didn’t help.”

Adams said he didn’t spell it out to Romney, but “I think we distracted it.”

Lyman, who was in the room when Romney House met with leaders, described it as “tense” but without “hostility.” Lyman said that he respects Romney for being a “nonconformist” and appreciates that he made his decision based on religious beliefs, but noted his decision to reject Romney is based on his own beliefs.

“The same motivations motivate me to take actions that I take,” said Lyman. “It is my consciousness. It is my oath to uphold the constitution, to do what is in the best interest of the state of Utah … I want to send the message loud and clear to the President that we support him and what he for Utah. ”

Lyman noted that many legislators in the Capitol of Utah are religious and said that Romney “is not unique in having a religious basis that supports his conscious and his actions.”

“I’m the same way,” Lyman said.

Lyman said he is also signed up to the US senator recall bill, HB217, sponsored by Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, to co-sponsor. Lyman said that he does not necessarily support a recall election for Romney now, since he is only a year in his six-year term, but he said it would be a nice “threat” to have on hand.

“If Senator Romney continues to fight against the party that puts him in office, I would say that would be a nice threat to the table,” Lyman said. “If you don’t support the people you support, they have the ability to remind you.”

However, Quinn’s recall order can be challenged as unconstitutional in court. No state has ever tried to get a sitting American senator back. Utah Senate President says the bill has problems.

“Although it is well-intentioned and well thought-out, it is unconstitutional and has some problems. My preference would be to stay focused on the issues at hand,” Adams said.

Quinn told Deseret News that a possible constitutional challenge should not stop his bill.

“We are passing legislation that we think is a good policy, and if someone takes it to court, let the judge do its job,” Quinn said. “But I’m not going to sit here and I don’t think anyone should be sitting here and say,” The best thing we can do is not tackle this problem because it can be unconstitutional. “I don’t think that’s a fair process.”

Quinn also said that he is not deterred by the reluctance to take over the recall in the Senate.

“If we planned our bills for what we thought the senate would do, we would end up in a stalemate,” he said, adding that the House should act “no matter what the senate thinks.”

May Lake, Mayor of Salt Lake, Jenny Wilson, the democrat who ran against Romney for the senate seat abandoned by former Senator Orrin Hatch in 2018, was in Utah’s senate offices for a meeting when Romney invaded to join the leaders of the senate.

Wilson said she hugged her former opponent and talked to him about his voice.

“I said,” Thanks, “and” I understand it wasn’t easy, “the mayor said.” I told him I got the better job. “