The Utah legislator strives for uniform reporting on absenteeism, truancy

SALT MILLING CITY – In some schools in Utah, six students are skipped six times when a student removes six teaching periods.

In other school districts, students are counted a full school day if they missed only one lesson period.

“I have been told that a district will literally give a valid excuse for the question,” said Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, at a recent meeting of the Education Commission of the Legislature in Utah.

When schools have different interpretations of absence and truancy, it makes it difficult for state school officials to determine whether interventions achieve their intended goals and serve students who need them most.

“We want to make sure that the data we collect is uniform and understood, but more importantly, the data that is collected is aimed at the students who are most at risk of the academic failure caused by missing school for inexplicable reasons, “said Jeff Van Hulten, policy advisor at the Utah State Board of Education.

A task force from the State School Board for removing barriers to academic success has determined that it was difficult for the state to determine whether prevention measures that the state is already financing serve their intended purpose, Van Hulten said.

HB14, sponsored by Snow, wants to make clear what is meant by truancy.

According to the bill, “truancy” means that a child of school age, without a valid excuse, is absent for at least half of the school day.

“A school-aged child cannot be considered truancy … more than once during one day,” HB14 explains.

Snow said the legislation does not change the parental rights for academic accommodation for their children, nor limits local school boards or charter schools to what they can consider as apologetic absences in addition to those in state law.

According to the state code, excused absences include mental or physical illnesses, death by a family, approved school activities, or an absence permitted by a child’s individual education program.

Some attendance rules in the school districts of Salt Lake County offer more leeway than others.

The policy of Canyons School District includes those in the state code as excused absences, but also includes emergencies for families, a family event, observance of religious holidays, and pre-approved education / vacation leave.

The policy of Jordan School District includes judicial appearances as an apologized absence.

Terry Shoemaker, representative of the Utah School Superintendents Association and the Utah School Boards Association, spoke in support of the HB14.

Collecting and reporting presence data is a challenge for policy makers to work, because schools do it differently.

“I think the good representative is trying to standardize the data to make sense for everyone who needs to use it – school districts, policymakers at the administrative level, as well as you as policymakers at the legislative level,” Schoenmaker said.

How schools define missed school days as absences versus truancy can have other consequences, such as referrals to prosecutors or child welfare institutions as parents, after receiving a notification, do not make good faith efforts to ensure that their school-aged child receives appropriate education .

Regular school attendance increases academic performance, helps the student develop social skills and reduces the risk of early school leaving.

Elizabeth Garbe, senior director of government relations and government policy for United Way of Salt Lake, also spoke in support of standardizing definitions in state code.

“Chronic absence can have a huge impact on student results,” Garbe said.

Consistent definitions will help schools to better identify students who are chronically absent and to address the problems that help them miss the school and then “get it back in place so that they can continue their studies and members of our become a community. “

The Home Education Committee unanimously supported HB14 and sent it to the Lower House for consideration.