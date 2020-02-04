The Utah delegation praises President Trump’s State of the Union address

SALT LAKE CITY – On Tuesday evening, members of the Utah Congress Delegation praised President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech with the strengthened economy and dual efforts to improve the lives of Americans.

Senator Mitt Romney, who attended the address with the Utah government Gary Herbert as his guest, said in a statement that the nation’s strong economic growth is comparable to that of Utah “over the past few years.”

“The president rightly acknowledged that success and emphasized different policy areas where both parties should work together,” Romney said, urging Congress and the president to tackle the country’s “run-off debt”.

Sen. Mike Lee went to Facebook to share his thoughts about the address during a live video.

“President Trump threw it out of the park tonight in the state of the Union. … I am just as grateful for the work he does in the White House, “Lee said after praising the President for rising wages and improved conditions for low-income workers.

Rep. Chris Stewart said the state of the union “should inspire all of us to work together on our successes and to continue to improve the quality of life of Americans.”

Stewart also praised the strengthened military, low unemployment rates and Trump’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs, all of which were in the President’s interest.

Representative Ben McAdams, the only democrat in the Utah Congress, said in a statement: “I learned from my time in public service that you don’t have to agree on all issues to find a common foundation and progress With a strong economy and more Americans employed, it is now time to work together to get our tax house in order, to strengthen social security and medicines, and to invest in modernizing the infrastructure. ”

“I would like to work with my colleagues and the president to adopt two-part legislation to dramatically lower the prices of prescription drugs,” McAdams said.

Rep. John Curtis said: “I am grateful that the US economy is strong even during partisan times, with record low unemployment rates and higher than average wages – including in Utah. Furthermore, our future is optimistic thanks to bipartisan victories such as the passage of the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement). “

Curtis added that he is looking forward to working with the Trump government and Congress “to bring meaningful changes to Utah’s 3rd district.”