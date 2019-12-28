The Utah County Commission votes to accept and resettle refugees

Loading...

PROVO – The Utah County Commission followed the governor's initiative by unanimously adopting a resolution to clarify that the county welcomes refugees.

The commission signed a letter of consent to accept refugees in Utah County on December 17, reports The Daily Herald.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert wrote a letter dated October 24 to President Donald Trump saying the state would continue to accept and resettle refugees.

Herbert's letter followed an executive order issued on September 26 by Trump that the federal government should resettle refugees only in jurisdictions where state and local governments have agreed to receive refugees under the State Department's Reception and Placement Program .

Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie believes the county has an obligation to help those fleeing difficulties or persecution, he said.

"I don't think it's morally responsible to turn my back on those in need," said Ivie.

Utah resets refugees from around the world, but has large communities of people from Somalia, Congo, Iraq, Sudan and South Sudan, said Asha Parekh, director of the refugee services division of the Utah Department of Labor Force Services .